Woman charged with murder over fatal crash

Emergency services at a crash scene following the death of a motorcyclist on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp, 27km south of Tweed Heads.

POLICE have charged a woman with murder over a a fatal crash at Cudgera Creek, on the North Coast earlier this month.

Emergency services rushed to the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek near the Cudgera Creek Road off ramp on January 6 following reports of a crash involving a white Ford Falcon station wagon and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Girards Hill woman, was not injured and was taken to Tweed Hospital for mandatory testing.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers established Strike Force Rumbelow to investigate the incident.

Following investigations, strike force officers today arrested the 47-year-old Girards Hill woman behind the wheel of the Ford involved in the crash.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with murder and refused bail.

She is due to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow where police will allege the woman intentionally hit the rider, who was not known to her at the time.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or any road users who may have seen a white Ford Falcon station wagon around the St Helena Tunnel and Cudgera Creek Road on the morning of Friday, January 6, to contact Crime Stoppers.