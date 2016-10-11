News

Winning season start in Summer Youth League

Dogwhistle | 11th Oct 2016 1:33 PM
WILD IN THE STREET: Eva Salmon scored the Wildcats' second goal in a great opening round for the young Wildcats.

THE Summer Youth League kicked off in Casino last weekend, with the Byron Bay Football Club's Wildcats and Rams youth teams getting off to winning starts.

The Wildcats girls got the ball rolling with a resounding 3-0 win over Casino. The team is mostly under-16s with some women's 3rd and Premier Division adding experience to the squad. The girls' passing and the co-ordination were first rate and it wasn't long before a sublime first touch from Salem Edwards found top right corner.

A second goal to Eva Salmon made it two and long ball from Sarah White beat the keeper to take it to 3-0 before half-time. The Wildcats resisted a spirited fightback from Casino and were pressing hard for more goals when the game was called 25 minutes into the second half due to injury.

Returning youth coach and Rams veteran Jono Pierce has put together a strong mix of young Byron up-and-comers, two past Byron players from Gold Coast City and a couple of Rams Premier Division mentors.

Despite the impressive line-up, the young Casino squad made the Rams work hard for their three points, with the Cobras taking an early lead.

Soon after a sharp through ball found Aaron Walker, who chipped the keeper to level the score.

Another quick counter from Casino put the Cobras back into to the lead at the 20-minute mark but the Rams stepped up their game. A perfectly placed corner from Yarbirri Zillig-Vandyke found the head of Prems defender James Tomlinson at the 25th minute and the score was levelled at two apiece.

The Rams' squad began to find their rhythm in the second half and a through ball from tireless Gold Coast midfielder Sam Shepherd sent Aaron Walker to the goal to make it 3-2. The final goal came when a flanking run and cross from Zillig-Vandyke sparked a flurry of shots from the Rams attackers, with Walker burying the final deflection to wrap up a solid win.

Both teams face Lismore Thistles this Friday night at the Bangalow grounds. The Wildcat girls kick off at 6.30pm and the Rams at 8pm.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay rams, byron bay wildcats, football far north coast, summer youth league

