Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

WILL Miley Cyrus be the first celebrity to take refuge in the Northern Rivers with Donald Trump's likely presidential win in the US?

A list of at least 20 American celebrities have said in the last year they would leave the US if Trump won the vote, one of them the Hannah Montana star.

Eight months ago, Cyrus posted on her Instagram account a composite image of herself crying accompanied by an image of Donald Trump and a female who is then pictured on a third image, this time holding a dead puma she -one can guess- may have hunted.

"Yes. That is a tear rolling down my cheek dripping off the end of my nose..... This makes me so unbelievable scared and sad.... Not only for our country but for animals that I love more than anything in this world.... My heart is broken into a 100000 pieces ..... I think I may vomit,” she posted.

"Honestly f** this sh*t I am moving if this is my president!”

"I don't say things I don't mean!” she added.

Now that the shock win has crashed global markets and surprised pretty much everyone in the world, we wonder: where will Miley get over the upsetting outcome?

Only one place comes to mind: Byron Bay.

Why? Three main reasons:

1) Canada?: Nah, too mainstream for such a free spirited soul.

2) The Hemsworth factor: She is well-loved in the Hemsworth household in Byron Bay as the fiancee of young Liam.

3) The chill: She has been able to visit the area this year without triggering a cavalcade of paparazzi to flock into Belongil, where she was once spotted having lunch with the Hemsworth brothers.

So, Miley Cyrus may as well be our first American political refugee.

Let's hope she's smart enough not to come by boat.