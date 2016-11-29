Will Bluesfest 2017 be your only chance to see Neil Young?

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

CANADIAN singer-songwriter and musician, producer, director and screenwriter Neil Young, will not be completing his 2017 headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Promoters Frontier Touring posted a succinct message today on their social media.

"We regret to advise that Neil Young will unfortunately no longer be undertaking a 2017 AU/NZ headline tour as previously teased on socials," said the message.

There was not official explanation for the change, although rumors about the tour's slim chances of happening have circulated for weeks.

Bluesfest's official response to the news was also very succinct: "No comment."

So this is what we know so far:

Neil Young's website still shows April 14, 2017, as a confirmed date for Young to appear at Bluesfest 2017. At least until today.

The Bluesfest date is the only date still standing for any future gigs in Young's website, although the gig is not showing in Young's Facebook events page.

Young has a new album out on December 9, called Peace Trail, and his fans want to listen to him playing it live. He may want to promote it too.

Bluesfest still lists Neil Young and Promise of the Real as an act confirmed for its line up. Again, until today.

Bluesfest 2017 is meant to be Young's first ever Tyagarah appearance, and in particular with his latest project, playing with Promise of the Real, a band that includes Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson, plus Anthony Logerfo, Corey McCormick, and Tato Melgar.

Neil Young and Promise of the Real have released two albums.

The first, The Monsanto Years is an ecologically/environmentally-focused album that The Guardian gave five out of five stars.

The next is Earth, an album that features performances of songs from a range of Young's albums, including Ragged Glory and After the Gold Rush.

It is a new take on some of Young's most beloved songs and features live recordings, along with added musical overdubs, as well as sounds of the earth, such as city sounds like car horns, sounds of insects, and animal sounds from bears, birds, crickets, bees, horses, cows - creating a very strange, yet beautiful atmosphere.

We can only hope the artist does not change his plans and we have him playing in Byron Bay next Easter.