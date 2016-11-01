News

Wildcats and Rams score triple in wins

1st Nov 2016 1:17 PM
DOUBLE: Salem Edwards made it two for the Wildcats.
DOUBLE: Salem Edwards made it two for the Wildcats.

BYRON'S young Wildcats and Rams were back on home turf for round 4 of the 2016 Summer Youth competition last weekend, with both teams delivering outstanding performances to take out both matches.

The Wildcats are finding their form and are playing amazing team football.

Maddie Batson, a defender playing in midfield, bustled in the first goal for the Wildcats and only a gutsy performance from the Goonellabah keeper kept the score at 1-0 into the half time break. The second half brought much the same, with a well converted goal by Salem Edwards taking the score to 2-0.

The Wildcats clicked into place during the later stages with a goal of the season (thus far) to Olivia King coming after a sublime cross from Nambi Rembe on the left wing bringing the score to 3-0.

Young Rams coach, Jono Pierce, celebrated his big 3-0 with another 3-0 win in the boys match.

The absence of Aaron Walker and Mori Kone prompted a bit of a reshuffle and young midfielders Zac Sezer, Ronan Karup, Yarbirri Zillig Vandyke and Ethan Archer stepped up for the challenge.

Striker Sam Shepherd's speed was too much for Goonellabah and his determination drove the Rams' pressing game.

Twenty minutes into the first half, Shepherd cut a swathe through Goonellabah's defences, and crossed to Ronan Karup whose clean execution put the Rams on the board.

Intensity built in the second half but Byron's rock-solid backline, martialled by James Tomlinson and Alex Kempnich, held the Hornets counter attacks while the Rams midfield controlled the centre of the park. Another loping run from Shepherd and a sliding cutback found Hari Scott in the box for a leisurely finish and goal number 2.

The Wildcats and Rams take on Lennox Head, this Friday night at the Rec Grounds in round 5 of the Summer Youth comp.

The girls kick off at 6.30 and the boys at 8pm.

byron rams byron wildcats far nortth coast summer youth competition

BYRON'S young Wildcats and Rams were back on home turf for round 4 of the 2016 Summer Youth competition last weekend and delivering wins.

