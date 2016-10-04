What's on offer at the Cavanbah Centre?

AN OPEN day at the Cavanbah Centre will see face painting, free demonstrations and workshops of the wide variety of weekly activities offered at the centre on show.

From Tai Chi to Junior Basket Ball, Dance, Volleyball and Capoiera, the centre offers activities for all ages and abilities, and visitors to the open day can sample the activities they may like to pursue, book in for Term 4 or sign on Summer Season activities.

A unique opportunity for our community to connect, the open day co-incides with with a wide weekend of Sport; including AFL 9's Byron Bay Invitational which promises live music, a bar and the centre's famous woodfire pizza.

A free morning/afternoon shuttle bus from Byron main bus stop provides transport to the centre and an easy way to avoid the traffic.

The word 'Cavanbah' is an Arakwal an other Bundjulung nation term meaning 'meeting place'.

A welcome to Country ceremony including Arakwal dancers encourages our local community to join together and connect with each other in this space of wellbeing, action and fun.

Cavanbah Centre Open Day: Saturday October 15, 9am-4pm.

Programs of Events are available from October 10 at https://www.facebook.com/cavanbahcentre/