The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

FORMER Northern Rivers resident Ngaiire has been nominated for the Double J Australian Artist of the Year Award in the 2016 J Awards, announced earlier today.

Ngaire Joseph, better known by her stage name Ngaiire, is a Papua New Guinea-born singer based in Sydney.

Ngaiire moved to Lismore with her mother and stepfather in 2000.

She attended Kadina High School, entered the local Accelerator music competition in 2002 and recorded her first song, I Remember for the Accelerator 2002: The Winners CD.

She was also backing vocalist of Byron Bay roots ensemble Blue King Brown between 2004 and 2008.

Blastoma, her second album, was released last June to great reviews, and before that her single Once peaked at position 73 in the 2015 Hottest 100, becoming the first ever PNG-born artist to enter the list.

Nominees coming soon

A number of J Awards nominees in 2016 are set to bring their music to the Northern Rivers in the next couple of months. They are:

The Avalanches, Triple J Australian Album of the Year nominees for Wildflower, will be performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Violent Soho, Triple J Australian Album of the Year nominees for Wildflower for WACO, will be performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Tash Sultana, Unearthed Artist of the Year nominee, performing at Mullum Music Festival on Friday, November 18.

Olympia, Music Video of the Year nominee for Smoke Signals (Director: Alex Smith), performing at Mullum Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20.

Winners will be announced at the J Awards and broadcast live on triple j on Thursday, November 14, from 4pm.