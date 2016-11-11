Weekend weather: Strong wind warning for our coastline

THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued a Strong Wind Warning for the Byron coast for tomorrow as the region can expect more showers and possible thunderstorms.

The BoM explained that the current weather situation was due to a trough of low pressure over central Australia that was moving southeast and deepening.

This trough will move through NSW today and tomorrow, bringing showers and thunderstorms, followed by a cold front which is expected to cross the state on the weekend.

In the wake of the front, a high pressure system is forecast to slowly drift eastward over southeast Australia from Monday onwards.

The forecast for the rest of today includes partly cloudy conditions with a 20% chance of a shower this afternoon, mainly near the ranges.

Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon, and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Winds north to northwesterly 20 to 30 km/h.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to high 30s.