Wave Rave with Gaz: Wind drops and fun follows

WE HAD some great fun in The Bay after that crazy northerly blew itself out last Saturday and on Sunday we saw the beaches buzzing with some really good fun waves.

North winds have been back again this week with more surfers playing golf during the on-shore winds or getting a few waves at Cosy Corner. Plenty of sand moving around too.

This weekend we have the Vissla ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Azores, Portugal.

Byron Bay's Nick 'Zippy' Pearson is heading over there to judge the event.

Byron Bay Boardriders members Joel Paxton is also going along with Mikey McDonagh, from LeBa, and Kyuss King to contest the titles.

Rebecca Olive from the Byron Bay Malibu Club has sent in a run down from this August's Club Champions.

They are: Junior - Reed Smith, Over 60s - Peter Hall, Overs 40s - Ron Bakker, Women's - Louise Tiernan, Old Mal - Josh Smith and overall Club Champ is Matt Hall.

Along with these awards, the club honoured the invaluable club service and leadership of Ron Hughes, presenting him with a life membership.

Last weekend's September round brought lovely conditions with another great turnout and everyone making the most of the morning.

First place was hotly contested with Matt Hall just pipping everyone at the post to win.

There was some great surfing during the comp with Jack Entwistle getting some impressive time on the nose and Gabby Brown finding some bombs in her second heat.

Byron Bay Malibu Club has been running since 1980, and has been home to generations of Byron Bay longboarders and Wategos devotees.

In the last few rounds, we have been stoked to welcome plenty of new members but we always have room for more.

There's a great social atmosphere, and younger kids can come along and learn about the beach and surf safety in the non-competitive Kikis club.

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram - @byronbaymalibuclub or just come down and join us at Wategos Beach, every second Sunday morning of the month.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.

Gaz-stylesurf@ bigpond.com.