WAVE RAVE: Super moon but not swell

SMALL waves around the shire again last weekend means there was not much to rave about other than the Super Moon rise early in the week but it was a bummer about the clouds.

We could have been surfing all night if we had some swell too. But at least Hawaii is on with some epic waves this week.

Mark 'Mono' Stewart has been busy getting ready for the World Adaptive titles coming up in December over in the USA. STAB Magazine has done one of the best articles about the Top Disabled Surfers in the world with Local surfer, Mono, Hawaiians' Bethany Hamilton and Mike Coots from Kauai. There is also young Quincy Symonds aka 'The Flying Sqirrell' from the Goldy and Derek Rabelo and Figue Diel who are two of the most inspirational surfers that will blow you away. Check it out at http://stabmag.com/ news /the-six-best-disabled- surfers-in-the-world/

Byron Bays' Dave Munk is another local surf legend heading off with Mono to compete in the World Adaptive Titles and to help the boys get to California, The Bay is having a massive locals night from 5pm on Saturday 26 at the Rails to raise money for the boy's. Check the story on page 50 for more details.

Make sure you get your $20 Golf Ball in for your chance to win $5000 at the big Helicopter drop on December 4 at Red Devils Field with 1500 balls dropped to raise money for the local community. nearest the pin wins. See Byron Bay Rotary Facebook for details.

