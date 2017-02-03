WAVE RAVE: Stay Cosy and out of wind

G'DAY mates. A massive day last Thursday for the Australia Day Paddle from Wategos Beach to the surf club that raised some coin for charity.

Plenty of crew turned up to the event, which has been going on since 2009. We had great weather and small waves that made it more of a mission to paddle across The Bay without any of that running swell.

A great job from the Byron Bay SLSC to make sure all the paddlers got in okay, with a barbecue and a few Stone & Wood beers on the deck to finish off the day. Thanks to all the local crew and support that made the event extra special.

Over in Hawaii, we had the kid from Western Australia, Jack Robinson, take out the Sunset Pro at Sunset Beach. Solid waves saw the competitors battle it out for the first QS event in Hawaii.

We will also be watching Byron's Soli Bailey next at the Volcom Pipe Pro in the waiting period, now also in Hawaii.

Up the coast at Burleigh Heads last week in small contestable waves, Oney Anwar, from Indonesia, won the Flight Centre Burleigh Pro. Oney now lives on the Goldy and is getting more serious about winning after he also won the QS recently in Taiwan.

In the women's final, 2015 World Junior Champion Isabella Nichols came up against the current World Junior Champion Macy Callaghan.

Macy has been on fire already, winning all three events she has entered this year, and Nichols just missed out on CT qualification for 2017 but it is awesome to see Isabella getting back to work and showing her potential.

Danny Wills was Byron Bay's best and just got knocked in round 5.

The weather looks like these northerly winds are going to hang around for a few more days so Cosy Corner will be the best spot for surfers to get wet this weekend.

Still have plenty of good-sized Blueys cruising through the line-up and hot water is the best fix for the sting. Great for golf if the on-shore winds hang around too long.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.

