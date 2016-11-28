News

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

Javier Encalada
| 28th Nov 2016 9:00 PM
DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.
DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

NINE short films, produced withint Screenworks' Createability initiative, are available to watch online this week via ABC's online platform iView.

Each of the films showcase an artist living with a disability and creating in regional NSW, and five of them are based in the North Coast of NSW .

The release of this collection of short films coincides with International Day of People With Disability on Saturday December 3.

By producing these short films, Screenworks Northern Rivers has worked with the participating artists to challenge community attitudes and celebrate abilities, while also providing the funds and opportunities for regional NSW filmmakers to produce short films and gain invaluable ABC broadcast credits.

The nine films comprising the Createability collection streaming on ABC iview are (click in the episode's name to open up the iView page):

  • The Battle, featuring Murwillumbah dancer Kayah Guenther (Ep. 1)
  • Corey the Warrior, featuring painter Corey Stewart (Yuin/Bundjalung man) from Narooma, South East NSW (Ep. 2).
  • Pearl Red Moon, featuring Pearl Red Moon, a mixed-media textile artist from Murrurundi, Upper Hunter, NSW (Ep. 3).
  • The Art of Passing Knowledge Along, featuring Barkantji woman, Feona Bates, a mural painter, living in Broken Hill, NSW (Ep. 4).
  • Tilly's Symphony, featuring musician Tilly Jones from Lismore, NSW (Ep. 5).
  • In My Own World, featuring Justine Kuhner, a singer/songwriter from Dubbo, NSW (Ep. 6)
  • Grandmother Dreaming, featuring Ramona Cavanagh (a member of the Minungbal Clan which lies within the Yugembeh Nation) who now lives and paints in Grafton, NSW (Ep. 7).
  • Lydian's Space, featuring Bangalow artist and musician Lydian Dunbar. (Ep. 8).
  • Peta's Puppets, featuring puppeteer, Peta Lipski from Ballina, NSW (Ep. 9).

The remaining three Createability films that have been produced this year are currently screening on the international film festival circuit and will be released publicly in 2017.

In the Northern Rivers region, the filmmakers selected were:  

  • Debrah Novak (Yamba)
  • Karenza Ebejer (Lismore)
  • Nathan Wood (Byron Bay)
  • Poppy Walker and Sophie Hexter (Bangalow)
  • Susie Forster (Ocean Shores)
  • Andy Bambach (Suffolk Park)
  • Jonatan Lundmark and Sebastian Lundmark (Byron Bay). 

Screenworks' General Manager, Ken Crouch said he is thrilled to see the Createability short films being hosted on the ABC iview homepage.

"I'm so proud that the Createability collection has now been released nationally, so that all Australians can experience these original and inspiring stories from regional NSW," Mr Crouch said.

"We're so pleased that the artists' voices are getting heard and for the filmmakers who have worked hard for their coveted ABC credit. We hope it will take them far in their careers."

Detailed information about the project is available from the Screenworks' Createability 2016 website.

Topics:  balina byron bay createability iview lismore screenworks whatson

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

THE Screenworks Northern Rivers project offers short films featuring local artists living with disabilities and are available to watch for free

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

THE Screenworks Northern Rivers project offers short films featuring local artists living with disabilities and are available to watch for free

