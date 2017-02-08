News

Vote one Soli in surf clips battle

Christian Morrow
| 8th Feb 2017 10:31 AM
VOTE ONE SOLI: Byron surfer Soli Bailey needs your vote in the online Oakley Battle Clips competition.
BYRON surfer Soli Bailey is looking for local support to win the inaugural Oakley Battle Clips competition- Australia's first man-on-man video competition.

Soli is up against Jack Robinson from Margaret River, Sheldon Simkus from Tweed Heads and Brent Dorrington based on the Gold Coast.

The competition is designed to promote Australia's best young surfing talent and to recognise those behind the camera who made the clips.

The finalist's footage was shot in Hawaii by the mySURF.tv crew, with each of the finalists shooting their own 2-3 minute film which is included in the surf film.

The winner will be crowned at a special event and screening of the Oakley Battle Clips film at the Nudie Australian Board Rider's Battle National final in Newcastle on February 17 taking home $20,000 grand prize. Their film maker receiving $5,000 of Nikon camera gear.

The competition is open for voting up until February 14 at the Oakley Battle Clips website, Instagram and Facebook. Get oline to like, share and comment to see Soli win the comp.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay nudie boardriders battle oakley battle clips soli bailey

