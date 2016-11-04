News

Viral shark video surfer: 'So close I could have touched it'

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Nov 2016 1:47 PM Updated: 1:47 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM what started out as an everyday surf turned into a terrifying face-to-face encounter with one of the ocean's biggest predators for one local surfer this week.

Fajri Fajri made national headlines this week by featuring in a viral Youtube video, which showed him catching a wave directly above a juvenile white shark at The Pass, Byron Bay.

It was only when Mr Fajri jumped up on his board to catch the wave, the shark came into view.

"When I came around and caught the wave, he was right underneath me," Mr Fajri said.

"I looked at him and he looked at me and his head sort of leaned at me ... I just s**t myself.

"If I put my arm all the way down (into the wave) I could have touched it, it was so close."

MORE: 'He jumped straight back in the surf the next day'

Mr Fajri then shouted out to warn other surfers as he furiously paddled to shore.

"I called out 'shark, shark, shark'. Some people went in straight away and some people just ignored it."

Soon after the incident, Mr Fajri told a friend of the encounter but didn't believe how close Mr Fajri came to the shark until he saw the video online.

"I told my mate at work straight away and he was like 'oh yeah' until he saw it on the video he was like 'no way, I don't believe it'."

Mr Fajri said he's seen sharks from a distance in the surf a few times but this is the closest he's ever been to a shark.

A regular surfer at The Pass, Mr Fajri wanted to overcome his shark fears and went back in the water the next day.

"It's sort of just like going around and around (in the) back in my head the next day," he said.

He said his paranoia in the water was calmed by talking to mates in the surf.

Watching the video brought back the scary memories for Mr Fajri and emphasised the large size of the shark.

He said a lot of people recognised Mr Fajri in the video by his style of surfing.

In his native Lombok Indonesia, he said they don't have big sharks like those sighted here on the Northern Rivers.

He suggested some form of barrier to ensure "everyone can enjoy the ocean" by keeping both marine life and people safe.

"I want to say everyone ... who loves surfing just to look out for each other out there in the water."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks shark surfer video

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Viral shark video surfer: 'So close I could have touched it'

Viral shark video surfer: 'So close I could have touched it'

"I LOOKED at him and he looked at me and his head sort of leaned at me ... I just s**t myself."

BBQ Fest benefits local arts industry

BARBECUE KING: Fletcher Potanin, the director of the Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass Festival.

Blugrass and Barbecue Festival benefits the local arts.

Mullum Show offers plenty

ON THE TROT: The ever popular trotting events are on again at this year's Mullum Show.

There's something for everyone at this years Mullum Show.

Peter Garrett appearance cancelled

OPINION: Last week, Garrett expressed his support for a trial of shark nets in Northern Rivers beaches.

The musician and former politician was coming for a NORPA event.

Local Partners

Viral shark video surfer: 'So close I could have touched it'

"I LOOKED at him and he looked at me and his head sort of leaned at me ... I just s**t myself."

Billion-dollar boost for highway upgrade

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Hwy build.

Govt ramps up effort to deliver safer road by 2020

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

BEN Affleck's four-year-old son, Samuel, caught a cold from Prince George when they went to the same play area.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

The different sides of Lior's new music project

ISRAELI-AUSTRALIAN: Lior Attar, known simply as Lior, is an independent singer-songwriter based in Melbourne.

He will be at Mullum Music Festival later this month

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction 26th...

Auction 26th November Onsite Unless Sold Prior. Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th Nov...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!