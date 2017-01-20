News

Vale Paul Barrett, drummer with a difference

Paul Spooner | 20th Jan 2017 4:09 PM
LET'S HEAR IT: Paul Barrett says 'turn it up' to his merry crew of drummers, the much-loved Samba Blisstas.
LET'S HEAR IT: Paul Barrett says 'turn it up' to his merry crew of drummers, the much-loved Samba Blisstas.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.” - (Henry David Thoreau)

BYRON Shire lost one of its own on Friday, January 13. Paul Barrett was everything that represented the best and most creative of our region.

He was a talented, generous and community minded man. Music and performance formed the centrepiece of his life.

I first came across Paul when we were living in Fremantle in the early 90s. In those days he could be seen at the Fremantle Markets honing his creative talents as a cartoonist.

It was in Fremantle that I first saw Paul drumming in his signature red Doc Martens.

The rest is Samba history.

Paul was born in Adelaide in 1960. His father Daryl was a mechanic and his mother Bettina gave him a sister Kerry. The family moved to Darwin in the pre Cyclone Tracy days, where he spent his childhood.

They later moved back to Adelaide, where Paul learnt to play trumpet in high school.

His first foray into performing was as a member of the Secondary Schools Orchestra.

Paul dreamt of being an artist and after a short stint as a mechanic he left Adelaide in his late 20s to pursue his dream in the port city of Fremantle - a favourite place for emerging artists, with a thriving street culture.

During Paul's career he founded no fewer than six percussion bands: Azuma, Ratula Drummers, Photo Percusssion, One Pulse and the Curry Boyz.

Locally, Paul was best known as the front man and musical director of the Samba-Blisstas, a group he founded in 2003.

It was hard to go to a public event that did not have the presence of the Samba-Blissta beat - Bangalow Christmas Eve, Soul Street, Falls Festival, Lismore Lantern Parade, Tweed Banana Festival, Ballina Prawn Festival. The list goes on.

All through his life Paul brought joy, happiness and a sense of rhythm everywhere he travelled. He lived and breathed community spirit.

One of his students told me: "Paul gave a lot of time to people suffering from mental illness; he knew that the drumming was healing, he knew that people just needed a way back.

"He was absent of judgment, he accepted everyone, he shared everything he had and he truly loved his and our lives.”

Since his death there has been an outpouring of thanks and sorrow from those who played with him and called him a friend.

He will be sadly missed.

Over recent years the Samba-Blisstas made the Byron Theatre in the Byron Community Centre their home.

Every Tuesday the group, with new and old members, would practise their beats for a coming public performance.

When the theatre was booked Paul would take the group onto the footpath outside the centre or up onto the veranda to the immense enjoyment and pleasure of those lucky enough to be walking by.

Paul and I always greeted each other as "The Other Paul”.

I will miss my "Other Paul” as a friend, performer and wonderful human being.

It brings a smile to my face to know that if there is a heaven, Paul Barrett will be drumming there decked out in glorious red.

May his beat go on!

Byron Shire News

Topics:  drummers paul barrett paul barrett eulogy paul spooner samba blisstas

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Vale Paul Barrett, drummer with a difference

Vale Paul Barrett, drummer with a difference

Byron Shire councillor pays tribute to Paul Barrett

Byron Labor opposes 60% rate rise proposal

Byron Shire Council headquarters at Mullumbimby

"This massive rate rise is a lazy and unimaginative response"

SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

GONE: NSW Premier Mike Baird announced on Thursday that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state.

Now that he's gone, restore Sydney to what it was

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

Local Partners

Vale Paul Barrett, drummer with a difference

Byron Shire councillor pays tribute to Paul Barrett

Hemp industry set to explode

GROWTH INDUSTRY: Paul Benhaim believes 2017 will be a watershed year for the hemp industry.

Bangalow producer has many reasons to be cheerful

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Mr Love brings music and spirituality to the Bay

TOURING: Hawaiian musician Mike Love will perform in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Mike Love returns with his The Beginning Of Days 2017 Tour

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

MATTHEW McConaughey used a hair loss treatment when he started going bald, and it was so effective, a doctor took credit for giving him a hair transplant.

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Idina Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen'

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!