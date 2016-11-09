Urgent call for funds to support refugees

WITH the federal government looking to further target refugees living in the Australian community, Federal Loves Refugees (FLR) are putting out an urgent call for donations and support for these most vunerable people.

As well as asking for direct doantions FLR is also supporting a Multicultural Dance and Singing Performance at 4pm this Sunday November 13 at Melvana at 42 Bilin Road Myocum.

FLR will be channeling all funds raised to Queensland based Asylum Seeker and Refugee Service, Communify.

Communify needs to raise $100,000 by December 17 to provide pro-bono lawyers and migration agents to assist refugees living in Australia to update their visa status.

"Letters have been issued to the 30,000 asylum seekers and refugees living in the community across Australia on bridging visas, requiring that they apply for a Temporary Protection Visa,” said FLR's Peta Marks.

"Of course, no legal assistance has been provided by the government to help with this process, which is complex, and the fear is that without legal assistance, people will fail in their applications.

"There are over 2,000 people living in Quensland who will need to engage in the legal process of applying for a Temporary Protection Visa.

It is a matter of urgency that applications are completed by December 17 as this will be the only opportunity people will have to secure temporary protection.

Ms Marks said that recent research shows asylum seekers and refugees living on temporary visas are experiencing the same poor mental health outcomes as those in detention, due to the uncertainty of their situation.

"On a happier note, FLR will be providing cakes for afternoon tea at the event and we still need 10 more cakes, so if you can spare the time and the ingredients drop us an email pronto,” said Ms Marks.