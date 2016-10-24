Truck show rolls in Mullumbimby

KEEP ON TRUCKING. Mark Ward from Wards Transport Mullumbimby gearing up for the Mullum Show.

UP TO 80 truckies will head to "the biggest little town in Australia" next month for the seventh Mullumbimby Truck Show.

It runs in conjunction with the Mullumbimby Agricultural Show - a fact that gives it a significant point of difference to other truck shows, says founder and organiser Mark "Wardy" Ward, of Wards Trucks and Machinery Centre.

"It means there's so much to do for the drivers' wives and kids," he said. "The show brings together drivers and their families who often have been apart for most of the week."

Trucks entering the show come from as far as Newcastle in the south to Hervey Bay in Queensland.

The show is also about mateship, he said, and "an opportunity to stop and catch up with mates".

"Some you know well; others you only know by a voice over the CB radio or a waving hand as you pass by."

This year, many drivers will be mourning the passing of Ken Smith, a driver from Murwillumbah.

"Ken lost his life in an accident that was not his fault. Just two days before the accident Ken told me he was looking forward to this year's show.

"His death is a tragic reminder of the valuable work professional truck drivers do as they say goodbye to their families to provide for the needs of others."

Mark and his wife organise the show, including the charity auction, which has raised more than $25,000 over the years - all of which has gone to charities such as the Brunswick Heads Surf Club, Marine Rescue, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Rural Fire Service and Our Kids in Lismore.

The show is on Saturday, November 12, with the parade travelling from the industrial estate to the showgrounds for judging.

For information, call 0427634903 or go to: mullumbimbyshow.org. au/ for entry forms.