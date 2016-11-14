Truck and car crash at Byron Bay

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash in Byron Bay's CBD.
A crash involving a truck and a car at the intersection of Jonson St and Browning St shortly after 11.30 this morning is causing delays in the area.
A Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said no person are trapped and crews from Byron Bay are working to remove the vehicle from the road.
Ambulance media said a woman aged in her 30s was transported to Byron Central hospital in a stable condition.
