Truck and car crash at Byron Bay

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash in Byron Bay's CBD.

A crash involving a truck and a car at the intersection of Jonson St and Browning St shortly after 11.30 this morning is causing delays in the area.

A Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said no person are trapped and crews from Byron Bay are working to remove the vehicle from the road.

Ambulance media said a woman aged in her 30s was transported to Byron Central hospital in a stable condition.