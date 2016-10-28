Trial date set for Byron woman on Bali murder charge

Australian national Sara Connor (R) and British national David Taylor (L) embrace during a reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

THE murder trial of an Australian woman and her British boyfriend who are accused of killing a Balinese police officer has had a start date set.

The trial of the couple, who are charged with three separate charges of murder, torture and assault leading to the death of policeman Wayan Sudarsa, who was fatally bashed on Kuta Beach in the early hours of August 17, will begin on November 9.

Sara Connor, 45, a mother-of-two from Byron Bay, and David James Taylor, 34, from Stoke Newington will stand before panels of three judges for their high-profile cases, which will run separately.

According to news.com.au, two out of the three judges presiding over Ms Connor's case were also on the panel which put Australian paedophile Robert Ellis behind bars for 15 years earlier this week for the sexual abuse of Balinese girls.

Mr Taylor has admitted to police that he hit Mr Sudarsa with a pair of binoculars during an altercation on a Kuta beach, stating he believed the policeman had attacked Ms Connor, and tried to steal her bag.

However, police say Mr Taylor flew into a rage and hit the policeman repeatedly over the head with a beer bottle.

It has been revealed that the couple then fled the scene, but were later tracked down.

Ms Connor has maintained her innocence in the ordeal, claiming she tried to pull her boyfriend off the police officer when she spotted them fighting.

Police have finalised their case against the pair, meaning their trial can now proceed.

If found guilty of murder, they face a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars.

The separate charges of assault leading to death and torture carry maximum sentences of 12 years and seven years, respectively.

The pair are currently at the notorious Kerobokan prison where they will await trial.