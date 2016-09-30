Quick thinking from market organisers may have saved lives

UPDATE 11.05am: A DECISION from the Mullumbimby markets organisers could have saved people from injury after a tree fell down on the site.

Market manager Allie Godfrey confirmed part of an old fig tree had fallen down on the market site, which was very busy today, being school holidays.

The tree that cracked in half and fell at Mullumbimby markets this morning.

However, the market team had been aware of a crack in the tree for quite some time now, and when they saw it was windy this morning, they made the decision to move 10 stalls away from the tree, Ms Godfrey said.

Half an hour after they did that, at around 10am, the tree cracked in two and fell down.

Luckily no one was injured, and now SES and tree surgeons are on site to assess the situation.

FRIDAY 10.50am: A TREE has fallen down at the Mullumbimby markets, it has been confirmed.

Emergency services are currently at the scene with early reports suggesting the fallen tree may have brought power lines down.

An Ambulance NSW media spokesman said paramedics were called to Main Arm Road Mullumbimby at 10.20am following the reports, but had not been required to treat anyone at this stage.