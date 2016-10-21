Trapper recruited to capture wallaby-killing wild dog

A WILD dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area over the past few months is being targeted using soft-jaw traps.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has engaged a local professional wild dog trapper with the operation continuing until December 16 or when the wild dog has been removed.

Signs will be placed at Park entrances in the area and people are reminded to comply with any signage posted in the park regarding the wild dog control program.

Neighbours and visitors should also take measures to ensure that domestic animals do not roam into national parks.

Any domestic animals caught in traps will be taken to the Byron Shire Council Pound and people are reminded that dogs are not permitted within national parks and dog owners will be issued with a $300 fine.

To report a wild dog on private land call: 66233900 or in the national park call: 66209300.