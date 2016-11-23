Top Model runner-up Sabine lands modelling contract

SHE may not have been crowned Australia's Next Top Model last night, but the future's still looking bright for Sabine Jamieson.

The Byron teen has signed a contract with Priscillas Model Management, the same agency which signed Top Model winner Aleyna FitzGerald.

"I'm just so excited," Sabine told APN.

"Right now I'm in a place where I just really want to keep the momentum of the show and keep modelling and discovering myself."

To protect the result of last night's grand final, two alternate endings were filmed. Sabine didn't find out the result until watching a preview of the episode yesterday.

"Yesterday was still one of the best days of my life," she said.

"Because I totally accepted who I was and I was really proud of that, either way it was going to be a good outcome. I just love Aleyna. I think she's really special.

"Opportunities arise in the right time with the right people. This one for Aleyna is going to be amazing, but I'm sure there are so many more out there when it's my time."

Australia's Next Top Model finalists Aleyna FitzGerald and Sabine Jamieson pictured before their grand final catwalk show. Ben Symons

The 18-year-old flew home to Byron Bay this morning and will spend the next week with her family before returning to Sydney to start working as a model.

"I absolutely loved the show but I think it's nice to have that closure and I feel l can start a new chapter of my life," she said.

"I'll be in Sydney until mid December, then I'll come back to Byron for Christmas and will pack everything up in the New Year."

Sabine said she would miss the relaxed lifestyle of the Northern Rivers.

"The pace is so different here. Even just going to Sydney recently I was like 'whoa'. There's no stopping; everything's so full-on.

"I just want to keep myself busy and continue modelling."

The move will be made easier thanks to her twin sister Nakisha also moving to Sydney to study art.

"We are so close but it will be nice to branch our and find our own feet," she said.

"It feels like the world is at our fingertips at the moment."