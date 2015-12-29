Top 5 events at Tropical Fruits 2016

IT'S ON: Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years.

THIS year's Tropical Fruits New Year's party marks a break with social order, a radical, cyberpunk-journey beyond binary and into a new dimension.

Glamatron is your sexy, spandex-wearing, laser-eyed cyber host, beckoning you on a ride into a wormhole of sight and sound.

At the main event on New Year's Eve, party-goers will set down in the space opera high glam of Cabaret, or float weightlessly through space in the digitised projections of a world beyond time.

Some of the highlights of this year's festival are:

Ms North Lismore was one of the stars of the Tropical Fruits Parade, held across the Lismore CBD on December 29. Javier Encalada

Parade:

Join the local LGTBIQ community on the streets of Lismore in Tropical Fruits' 28th year and help commence the celebrations of the Glamatron New Year Festival.

Starting at 4.30pm December 29 from the Winsome Hotel, ending at City Hall with the Festival Opening Soiree, which will be followed by the Paul Capsis show.

Superfreaks parade across Lismore: Superfreaks Tropical Fruits parade across Lismore.

Paul Capsis:

Paul Capsis brings his sparkle and majesty in a blast-off Cabaret, to let go and say goodbye to a challenging year with his show Paul Capsis: Addicted to the Nightlife.

December 29, 8pm at Lismore City Hall.

Visit www.norpa.org.au for tickets.

The main arena at the Recovery Party on January 1, held in the Lismore Showgrounds, part of the 2015/16 Tropical Fruits New Year Festival. Javier Encalada

NYE Party:

The main event: Boasting a variety of DJS, Cabaret, Art Exhibition, Licensed Bar, Cafe, Chill space, and much more.

This year there will be a new Trance space thanks to infamous Sydney DJ Ruby.

Of course, the festival boasts more than purely DJs, with a star-spangled line up of Cabaret performers and cultural artisans treating us on the NYE Cabaret stage.

This performance space is bigger and better each year, with word on the street that there could be appearances from some BIG name stars this year... more on this to come!

At Lismore Showgrounds December 31 from 8pm.

Tickets $125 for Tropical Fruits members, guests $170, concession $135.

Michelle Jones at the Tropical Fruits new year s day pool party in Lismore. Photo : Leah White/The Northern Star Leah White

Pool Party:

Featuring a BBQ, DJs and inflatable fun in the sun.

At Lismore Memorial Baths 10am-4pm January 1.

Recovery Party:

Recover from the party with another party including a BBQ, cabaret screening, chill space, and DJs.

At Lismore Showgrounds from 4pm January 1.

Tickets $40 members, $50 concession, $60 guests.