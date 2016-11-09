This week's Byron Shire news Community Calendar

IS THIS YOUR MACAW: A very talkative macaw has been visiting a Federal property over the past two weeks. he;s been nicknamed Alan as that's all he says. If this is your Alan get in touch with BSN and we will pass it on details.

BYRON Bay Garden Club will share lunch at 12.30pm followed by a meeting at 1.20pm on Saturday (November 12) at the Byron Bay Services Club. Guest speakers are Jennifer and Paul Hoff from 'Just Hippies” talking about Hippeastrums. Plants will be available for purchase. Call 66857816.

THE Byron Bay Hospital Auxiliary will be hold a garage sale at 105 Beech Dr, Suffolk Park on Saturday, November 19 at 8am. Lovely home cooking, pickles, Christmas cakes, puddings and a big variety of plants and treasures will be for sale. Call 66853162.

FRIENDS of Libraries Byron Shire will host the official launch of Belinda Jeffery's new book 'The Salad Book' at 6pm on Friday, December 2 at Bangalow Heritage House. Belinda will be in conversation with other local foodie Victoria Cosford. Bookings are essential and cost is $10. Bookings at Bangalow Newsagency on 66871396 or www.trybooking. com.au/239697.

TOY Library. Toys from babies to school-age. Toys, puzzles, games, bikes outdoor equipment and more. Open school term 10am -1pm Mondays and Thursdays, 5 Coogera Circuit Suffolk Park. Call Sue on 0402052457.

ABA Mothers' Support Group discussion: When to try new foods. To be held on Monday (November 14) at 10am at the Uniting Church Hall, Dalley Street Mullumbimby. The Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) Mullumbimby Ocean Shores group will talk about introducing other foods for your baby, when this is safe, what foods are best and how to avoid allergies. CallJan 0431477445.

THE Byron Gem Club is having a stall at the Mullumbimby Show on Saturday and Sunday. Lucky dips, fossicking for all, crystals, gems and minerals, quality jewellery, pendants and more. . Look out for us in the Spaghetti Shed.

AS well as mounting a lovely display of members' orchids, Steven Wedd will give a presentation on The Orchids of Singapore at the next meeting of the Byron District Orchid Society at 7pm on Sunday, November 20 in the Uniting Church Hall in Brunswick Heads. Call Penny on 66801600.

BYRON Sophia Philosophical Group: Plotinus on intelligible beauty. James Cowan, internationally acclaimed author of over 40 books on mysticism and Aboriginal lore will be reading from the next chapter of the Ennead on the subject of beauty, exploring with the audience the views of philosopher Plotinus and how beauty is linked to the workings of the soul. To be held today (Thursday) from 1-3pm, at the Masonic Centre, 6 Byron St. Byron Bay. For more information phone Celia on 66843623.

U3A Brunswick Valley Tuesday Forum is on November 15 from 10am-12pm at the Uniting Church Hall, Fingal St, Brunswick Heads. Steve Nugent gives an unusual talk on "The Rhythm of Music". Visitors welcome. Ring 66851732.

U3A Ballina/Byron. Enjoy a music appreciation session on Antonio Vivaldi with Gertie Krebs on November 15 at 10am in the RSL meeting room, Mullumbimby. Visitors welcome. Enquiries to 66807350.

BYRON Breast Cancer Support Group will meet on Wednesday, November 16 from 12pm-2pm at the Byron Community Cabin (old girl Guides Hall), Carlyle Street. Anyone who has experienced or is experiencing breast cancer is welcome to attend. Light refreshments and green tea provided. Contact Tamra on 0401361736 for more information. Guest speaker is coach and author Tami J.

THE Mullumbimby Monday Painters will hold its annual exhibition at the CWA rooms at the cnr of Tincogan and Morgan Streets, Mullumbimby on Saturday, November 19 from 9.30am to noon. Admission is $3. Morning tea will be served.

THE Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre AGM will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 3pm. The venue is the Community Hub, cnr Dalley and Tincogan Sts, Mullum. All welcome.

COME walk the temporary labyrinth, dedicated to sacred waters on Byron foreshore. Offer a prayer to water, health, happiness and the planet. This will be open until December 3 at Clarkes Beach end of grassy foreshore between the two kayak companies. For more information and labyrinth events go to www.storiesonfoot.com/blog or Facebook: Byron Bay Labyrinth.