News

Theatre lives to thrill another day

Christian Morrow
| 28th Sep 2016 2:13 PM
LET US STAY: Brunswick Picture House owners Brett Haylock and Chris Chen with supporter Guy Kable want the theatre to stay open.
LET US STAY: Brunswick Picture House owners Brett Haylock and Chris Chen with supporter Guy Kable want the theatre to stay open. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S nothing like getting some good news on your birthday.

For co-owner of the Brunswick Picture House, Brett Haylock, the good news was that his beloved theatre will not be forced to close this week.

Byron Council had ordered the theatre shut down because no DA had been submitted and due to complaints from some neighbours dating back to October 2015.

Instead after meeting with newly re-elected mayor Simon Richardson and General Manger Ken Gainger yesterday Mr Haylock will lodge a DA and council will move to expedite a resolution to the matter.

There was huge community outcry when it was first revealed the theatre may have to close, with locals rallying to show support via a social media campaign.

The theatre closure also became an issue in the recent council elections with Mayor Richardson promising to work towards keeping the theatre operating were he re-elected.

"The overwhelming support we received was heard loud and clear at city hall," said Mr Haylock.

"We have agreed to submit a simple DA, under protest, but our belief is that we have we can operate under existing rights and our legal advice confirmed that."

"This process is a very expensive and unnecessary distraction from our core business which is to bring film and live shows to our audience with our signature flare."

Mayor Richardson said council recognised the theatre was a cultural and social asset to the community.

"We are striving to make sure we can give them clarity and security of tenure," said Cr Richardson.

"Council will seek independent legal advice to test whether their claim of existing rights (as a theatre) are correct.

"They can either proceed or we can then move ahead with the DA application.

"Either way, outstanding matters concerning noise abatement and building and fire regulations will be resolved."

Both Cr Richardson and Mr Haylock believe the matter will be resolved in around a month.

Meanwhile this weekend's program including Friday Night's Voodoo Review starring Byron's Space Cowboy will go ahead.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Theatre lives to thrill another day

Theatre lives to thrill another day

BRUNSWICK Picture Theatre looks set to stay open as the owners and Byron council work together to resove outstanding DA issues.

Walt Secord rejects Tony Abbott's call for shark cull

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has called for a shark cull on the North Coast.

Tony Abbott called for a shark cull on the North Coast

How can we prevent shark attacks on the North Coast?

Multiple people attended the scene at Lighthouse Beach where a shark attack took place around 9:30 on Monday morning. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How can further shark attacks on the North Coast be prevented?

Break strings, not hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

Master ukulelist visits this week

Local Partners

Theatre lives to thrill another day

BRUNSWICK Picture Theatre looks set to stay open as the owners and Byron council work together to resove outstanding DA issues.

Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce AGM

BYRON CHAMBER: Bjorn Peterson- Woody's Surf Shack, Felicity Davies- Lease Boutique, Dan McGill- Byron Bazaar, Gavin Barber- Ruskin House, Deborah Benhayon- DB Inner Designs, Simon Cook- Birddog Marketing, Gail Fuller (President)- Byron Coastal Real Estate, Fin Murray- Architect Fin. Photo: Clayton Lloyd.

The Byron Chamber of Commerce AGM is on this week.

Walt Secord rejects Tony Abbott's call for shark cull

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has called for a shark cull on the North Coast.

Tony Abbott called for a shark cull on the North Coast

How can we prevent shark attacks on the North Coast?

Multiple people attended the scene at Lighthouse Beach where a shark attack took place around 9:30 on Monday morning. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

How can further shark attacks on the North Coast be prevented?

Break strings, not hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

Master ukulelist visits this week

More Northern River schools needed to be counted in

John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.

Music - Count Us In will be held in November

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Give Showgirl challenge a go to support Mullumbimby

COMMUNITY COMMITMENT: Mullumbimby Show Girl 2015, Erin Dousling.

Erin urges others to get involved in Mullumbimby show.

De La Soul: The hippies of hip hop in Byron

ICONS: American hip hop band De La Soul are Vincent Mason, Kelvin Mercer, David Jude Jolicoeur.

The American trio is an icon of contemporary urban music.

Theatre lives to thrill another day

Theatre lives to thrill another day

BRUNSWICK Picture Theatre looks set to stay open as the owners and Byron council work together to resove outstanding DA issues.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Break strings, not hearts

Ukulele player A. J. Leonard and cellist Jenny Rowling.

Master ukulelist visits this week

More Northern River schools needed to be counted in

John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.

Music - Count Us In will be held in November

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of area's best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.