The Space Cowboy, our Prince of the Impossible

Javier Encalada
| 29th Sep 2016 12:00 PM
SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.
SPELLBINDING: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, on the microphone.

CABARET is blooming like flowers this week in the Byron Shire.

Local audiences will be treated to a number of cabaret events in and around Byron Bay thanks, mostly, to some local talent.

 

Singer Phoebe Jacobs.
Singer Phoebe Jacobs.

Voodoo Review is the first of these shows, a brand new, mysterious and tantalising variety of songs, circus stunts, illusions and comedy brought to you by sideshow celebrity The Space Cowboy, Queen of Quirk Rani Huszar, pop diva Phoebe Jacobs, comic spoof Dandyman and Daredevil Zoe L'Amore.

The show will be a mix of circus and comedy, with a hint of Byron Shire quirkiness.

  • The Voodoo Review will be held at the Brunswick Picture House tomorrow Friday from 7pm. Tickets are $27.

Cowboy goes solo

The Space Cowboy will be back to the Brunswick Heads stage a week later for three more solo shows.

Chainsaw apple chop by Zoe L'amore and The Space Cowboy.
Chainsaw apple chop by Zoe L'amore and The Space Cowboy.

His bizarre demonstration highlights the incredible power of the human mind and the physical body.

Some of his feats are hard to believe: The most swords swallowed by a male - a whopping 24 swords, as it shows on the Pulse cover, the longest stream of electricity to strike a swallowed sword, and the underwater sword swallowing world record - three swords swallowed under water at the same time -are only some of his records.

His show includes feats such as spoon bending, mind reading, arrow catching, chainsaw juggling and sword swallowing.

You would expect a troupe of 12 for such a gig, but it's only the Space Cowboy on stage.

The local performer said new tricks had been added to his show so previous audiences wouldn't be disappointed.

  • The Space Cowboy Live at the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads, on October 7 at 6pm, and October 8 at 2pm and 6pm. $25.
