The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

Javier Encalada
28th Nov 2016 11:30 AM
RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.
RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

BYRON BAY will get a double dose of The Rubens this week.

The five piece will offers consecutive shows in Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads to end their Corona Sunsets tour.

The Rubens are an alternative rock band originally from Menangle, South West of Sydney.

The release of their debut self-titled album in 2012 was nothing short of legendary, scoring them a J Award nomination for Best Album and sending them to platinum sales status.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100 by triple J.

The band comprises the three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis.

In charge of keyboards and backing vocals, Elliot Margin said the band is ready to end the tour in style.

Speaking from Menangle, Margin said the tour has been "pretty intense and fun."

The musician confirmed the band has a very special connection with Byron Bay, where they did the pre-production of their album Hoops in 2015.

"We went to that house, worked on the songs with the producer and hang out, went to the beach, somewhere just outside Byron," he said.

"We've been to Byron Bay before for Splendour or our headline acts but we never spent an extended period time there until then, and we really wanted to. We love it out there.

"We worked pretty hard, but we had fun too," he said.

Elliot Margin said every member of the band has a different way of having fun during their down times.

"Scotty, the drummer, he is pretty much the action dude, he surfs, the does BMX motocross, he pretty much likes any anything that is dangerous," he said.

"Will's whole life is music, he's obsessed with it, with engineering, the technical side and recording.

"For the rest of us music is also more than a job, it's also our hobby, we are lucky to call it both," he said.

The musician said their Corona Sunset shows has a new song list that mixes old and new music.

"This tour is a bit different to what we have been doing in the last couple of tours because we have been doing this album for quite a while now," he said.

"It's good to change it, we have also some surprises: off the Deluxe album we just put out includes a cover of Same Drugs by Chance The Rapper, and that seems to be going down quite well."

"The shows have been great so far because the venues are small but packed out so they have been high energy, almost chaotic. It's been awesome."

This may be the last chance to see The Rubens live for a while, as the band will be entering into the part of their music cycle when they retrieve into their song-writing mode.

"We will definitely be getting a lot heavier into the writing process at the end of the year and into early next year," Elliot said.

"We've got Falls Festivals coming up after this tour plus some Melbourne and Sydney gigs and after that it looks like next year will be pretty much working in the new album."

  • At the Beach Hotel, 1 Bay St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, December 3, at 2.30pm, and at Hotel Brunswick, 4 Mullumbimby St, Brunswick Heads, on the same day from 8pm.
Topics:  brunch byron bay the rubens whatson

THEIR song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

