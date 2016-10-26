News

The changing face of rubbish in Byron Shire

26th Oct 2016 2:41 PM
NEW bin enclosures are on the way for Byron and Brunswick Heads with the installation starting this week.

The new general waste and recycling bins are being rolled out to help further improve Byron Shire's public recycling program and reduce pressure on the current bin network stemming from the increasing volume of locals and tourists visiting the shire.

Installation of Byron Bay foreshore's new public place bin enclosures will start next week and a total of 71 new recycling bins in Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads will be installed by the end of March 2017.

The project will also include the trial of an organics recycling bin in Apex Park.

The council's resource recovery team leader, Lloyd Isaacson, says public place recycling in the shire is currently limited and upgrades show the council and community ongoing commitment to reduce waste to landfill.

"A recent audit indicated that on average, around 50% of what's going into all our public place waste bins are recyclable materials, with up to 90% in the Byron Bay foreshore bins,” Mr Isaacson said.

The project will be rolled out in a staged approach.

The first stage, which includes upgrades along the Byron Bay foreshore, along to Clarkes Beach and Wategos, is anticipated to be completed before Schoolies starts in mid-November.

The second stage will extend into the Byron Bay town centre and Brunswick Heads in early 2017, after the busy Christmas and new year period.

Public place recycling rollout in Mullumbimby and Bangalow is planned for later in 2017.

Mr Isaacson said the new bin enclosure design was selected for a number of reasons.

"It has been selected for its durability, its capabilities for capturing waste and recyclables and reducing litter but also for its neutral colour which compliments the aesthetic of the Byron Shire and the Byron Bay town centre masterplan.

"We're really happy with the new enclosure design and a number of them feature some of our local icons including images of whales, surfers and pelicans.

Topics:  brunswick heads byron shire council recycling

