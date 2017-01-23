The Aussie rock Star hand picked by Patti Smith

BLUESFEST has confirmed Australian musician Courtney Barnett for the festival's line up on Thursday, April 13.

Barnett has also been announced as supporting Patti Smith in her final tour of Australia.

Melbourne-based singer, guitarist and songwriter, Courtney Barnett has built a growing legion of local devotees through a series of DIY releases on her own label Milk! Records.

The rest of the world has embraced her work, having sold out her most recent tours to rapturous audiences in the UK and USA.

Her special guest spot at with Smith and her Bluesfest set are Barnett's only scheduled shows for 2017.

She joins a long list of female performers at the 2017 festival, including Patti Smith, Mary J. Blige, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, Corinne Bailey Rae, Beth Hart, Laura Mvula, Rhiannon Giddens, Nikki Hill, Joan Osborne, Melody Angel and Irish Mythen, among others.

Peter Noble OAM, Festival Director of Bluesfest, said it was Smith who requested Barnett in her tour.

"Patti personally requested Courtney Barnett to be her special guest in her final ever show in Australia at Melbourne's Festival Hall, just a few days after the festival," he said.

"And now, we are thrilled to announce that Courtney will play before Patti on Easter Thursday at Bluesfest.

"Courtney, who has said that Patti Smith is amongst her greatest influences, kindly agreed to Patti Smith's request."