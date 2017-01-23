News

The Aussie rock Star hand picked by Patti Smith

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Jan 2017 4:07 PM
HAND-PICKED: Australian musician Courney Barnett
HAND-PICKED: Australian musician Courney Barnett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BLUESFEST has confirmed Australian musician Courtney Barnett for the festival's line up on Thursday, April 13.

Barnett has also been announced as supporting Patti Smith in her final tour of Australia.

Melbourne-based singer, guitarist and songwriter, Courtney Barnett has built a growing legion of local devotees through a series of DIY releases on her own label Milk! Records.

The rest of the world has embraced her work, having sold out her most recent tours to rapturous audiences in the UK and USA.

Her special guest spot at with Smith and her Bluesfest set are Barnett's only scheduled shows for 2017.

She joins a long list of female performers at the 2017 festival, including Patti Smith, Mary J. Blige, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, Corinne Bailey Rae, Beth Hart, Laura Mvula, Rhiannon Giddens, Nikki Hill, Joan Osborne, Melody Angel and Irish Mythen, among others.

Peter Noble OAM, Festival Director of Bluesfest, said it was Smith who requested Barnett in her tour.

"Patti personally requested Courtney Barnett to be her special guest in her final ever show in Australia at Melbourne's Festival Hall, just a few days after the festival," he said.

"And now, we are thrilled to announce that Courtney will play before Patti on Easter Thursday at Bluesfest.

"Courtney, who has said that Patti Smith is amongst her greatest influences, kindly agreed to Patti Smith's request."

At Tyagarah, Byron Bay. April 13 to 17. For details and tickets visit bluesfest.com.au.  
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 courtney barnett patti smith

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The Aussie rock Star hand picked by Patti Smith

The Aussie rock Star hand picked by Patti Smith

An Australian female rocker has been added to Bluesfest 2017's line up

Australia Day: Why we should holiday at home this year

Noosa National Park ticks all the boxes for a travel experience for Aussies.

Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast among top destinations for short breaks

Australia Day is an 'inappropriate way and day to celebrate'

Should the date of Australia Day be changed?

North Coast mayor calls for a new date to be considered

Police to set up water police base on border

JOINT PLAN: Roads and Maritime Services maritime director Angus Mitchell and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest unveil the $3m marine hub.

Water police to fight crime, including the shipment of illicit drugs

Local Partners

The Aussie rock Star hand picked by Patti Smith

An Australian female rocker has been added to Bluesfest 2017's line up

Five local arts organisations funded by federal grants

LOCALLY MADE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall during their 2016 season, with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

In theatre, literature, music and visual arts

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

OZZY Osbourne failed his driving test - because he was "out of it" and fell asleep.

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

Five local arts organisations funded by federal grants

LOCALLY MADE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall during their 2016 season, with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

In theatre, literature, music and visual arts

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Under Contract

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!