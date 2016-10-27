Test cricket memorabilia up for auction

GOOD CAUSE: The Moscow Olympics bear and the Sydney Olympics Koala Bear will be part of the Parkinson's NSW Auction.

JULIE Sanderson knows all too well the toll that Parkinson's Disease can have on sufferers, their carers and the wider community.

In her 34-career as a nurse, 18 years of which were in community nursing, Ms Sanderson saw many patients suffering from Parkinson's, often at home, being cared for by family.

The impact of the disease has also hit home for her personally because she now cares for her husband who suffers from the disease.

Ms Sanderson recently stage a Golf and Bowls Day that raised $5300 for Parkinsons NSW and she will stage a sporting memorabilia auction on Sunday at the Brunswick Hotel to raise further funds.

Items up for grabs include a signed Artie Beetson Roosters jersey from 1975, a pair of signed Sonny Bill Williams boxing gloves and a signed No.1 Jersey from Graham "Wombat” Eadie.

Recent additions to the items on offer include a pair of Roger Quinn's jockey silks from 2006 and an Australian Board of Control for International Cricket team list from the 1964 tour of Great Britain.

The certificate belonged to team member Brian Booth and is signed and dated April 2, 1964. It carries the signatures of notables such as Bill Lawry, Bob Simpson, Wally Grout, Brian Booth, Norman O'Neill and Graham Redpath.

Other items on offer include a Moscow Olympics Bear and Sydney Olympics Koala Bear from the weightlifting.

Half of the money raised at the auction will go to NSW Parkinson's for research, with the rest distributed to Brunswick Valley District Community support groups for sufferers of the disease.

For information call Julie Sanderson on 0412511338.