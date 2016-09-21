News

Tee off at boardriders' golf day

Gary Morgan | 21st Sep 2016 10:29 AM
PLAYING AROUND: Handing over the trophy at last year's Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day
PLAYING AROUND: Handing over the trophy at last year's Byron Bay Boardriders' Golf Day

THE WAVES were not too flash this week but it was still worth getting out there in The Bay and the open beaches.

A few local surfers have also been doing well at contests, with the World Junior Surfing Titles still on in the Azores.

Last weekend The Junior Kirra Teams Challenge was on the Goldy, with the Byron Bay Boardriders coming fifth overall. The awesome team was Sam Thomas, Duke Wrencher, Touma Cameron, Massa Leishman, Jack Sachs, George Mountjoy, Tezu Harrison and Taj Richmond.

Eleven-year-old Duke Wrencher scored a perfect 10-point ride off the judges and the kids were going off, surfing against competitors one to two years older. Many thanks to all the parents and support crew too. Go The Bay.

Preparations are also under way for the annual BBB Annual Golf Day on October 9 at the Byron Bay Golf Club. Smith Optics is on board for the second year as title sponsor and is also current holder of perpetual trophy designed by Mark "Mono" Stewart.

Danny Wills and the Quiksilver Team had to hand over the trophy to Dave Chegwyn from the Smith Optics Team in 2015.

The event will include the Surf Industry Challenge, with Quiksilver, Rip Curl, Parkes Surfboards, Style Surfing School, MC Surf Designs, along with other sponsors that include local builders, tradies, businesses, restaurants and real estates, supporting and competing on the day.

This event raises much needed funds for the club's junior development programs, which paid off last weekend on the Gold Coast, as well as helping to get the team to events like the Straddie Assault, which is coming up soon. It also supports local families and surfers in need.

Hole sponsors get signage on the course both on Saturday's Men's Competition and the BBB event on Sunday. It is a four-person ambrose best ball event that makes for a relaxed competition that even novice golfers can enjoy. There are also prizes for the best dressed golf team.

Bookings can be made at the golf club on 66856977. Contact Kracka regarding sponsorship on 0431570574.

The Byron Bay SLSC also has its proficiency run, swim and sign-on starting at 8.30am this Sunday, September 25 and 8.30am on Sunday, October 23. This sign-on is for all patrolling members, including nipper parents that have a bronze medallion and wish to be proficient for water safety.

Nipper sign-on is at 9am-11am on Saturday, September 24 and 9am-11am on October 9.

stylesurf@bigpond.com

BYRON Shire continues to shine when it comes to all things food-ish with two of our local restaurants claiming chefs hats in the prestigious SMH Awards.

