Surf club open days at Bruns and Byron

NSW Surf Club Open Day is on this Sunday at Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Clubs.

The clubs will host activities including lifesaving demonstrations, clubhouse tours, barbecues and displays as part of the fifth annual statewide surf club open day.

With more than 4400 surf lifesavers registered last season, Far North Coast branch president Wilson Cregan said the open day was perfectly timed for local clubs to boost their membership and show the public what could be achieved when part of a surf club.

"There are so many benefits to joining a surf club,” Cregan said.

"Current members will be available to show the community around and answer any questions about the club,” he said.

"One of the great things about joining a surf club is that you walk into a ready-made group of friends. It's also a great way to spend some family time together, while doing something good for the community,”

Brunswick Heads Surf Lifesaving Club Open Day is on from 10amto 2pm this Sunday. (October 16). Call Matt Holmes for details on 0427401188 or go to www.brunswickslsc.org

Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club Open Day is on from 10am to 1pm this Sunday (October 16). For enquiries email bjayeirwin @gmail.com.au or go to www.byronbaysurfclub.org