Summit on affordable housing for Byron Shire

BYRON Shire Council will host an Affordable Housing Summit from 8.30am to 7.30pm this Friday at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

The purpose of the summit is to share knowledge and benefit from practical experience, case studies and expert presentations from leading national and local organisations.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the summit was "our opportunity to hear what is available in our area, what has worked in other parts of Australia and the types of funding models currently available”.

The event brings together stakeholders from government, housing providers, private industry and community to look at policies, development practices and programs for housing and what could be done differently to improve the availability and supply of housing in Byron in particular.

The summit will consider housing types and models both national and local, tenure types and security, planning enablers and barriers, and finance and investment models and opportunities.

Register online at: byron.nsw.gov.au