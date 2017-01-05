6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

WHO said summer is the slowest time of the year? Definitely not on local stages.

Here are some of the best gigs on offer this summer in the Northern Rivers:

Ballina: Jimeoin's Renosense Man (Wednesday, January 11)

Comedian Jimeoin is kicking of 2017 with an Australian tour. James Penlidis

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the hottest standup comics of this generation a true comedy master.

A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life.

At the Ballina RSL Club. 18+ show.

Brunswick Heads: British India (Wednesday, January 25)

British India are an Australian indie rock band, formed in Melbourne in 2004. Contributed

British India's new single, I Thought We Knew Each Other, takes that moment and holds it up to the light.

Layered in a film of shimmering strings and guitars, and with an unrelenting break-beat to match, the hushed intensity of the song's verses make way for the dizzying rush of a mile high chorus.

Since the release of British India's last long-player, the inventive and original Nothing Touches Me, the Melbourne-based four-piece has been somewhat quiet, bunkered down in the studio.

Now with a whopping four Top 10 ARIA albums under their belt, seven entries into the coveted Hottest 100 countdown, and over 10 years in the business, there is no stopping this indie-rock juggernaut.

At Brunswick Hotel. For details visit British India's Facebook page.

Byron Bay: The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd (Saturday, February 4)

Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016. Lyn McCarthy

Widely held as two of Australia's most outstanding live acts, The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd will hit the highways together for the first time in January and February 2017 for a series of unique concert events to be held in picturesque open-air settings.

Music fans will be treated as The Cat Empire & Xavier Rudd, along with Harts, Ocean Alley and Sahara Beck, perform under the stars on what will be, a magical summer evening.

At Red Devil Park, Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay. For details visit zaccariaconcerts.com.au.

Casino: Troy Cassar-Daley (Thursday, February 16)

​

Headline act Troy Cassar-Daley did not disappoint at the 2016 Urban Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 30. Photo Kyle Zenchyson / Caboolture News Kyle Zenchyson

With a career spanning 26 years that has produced nine studio albums with multiple Gold and Platinum sales achievements, four ARIA Awards, 32 Golden Guitars, two APRA Song of the Year Awards, nine Deadlys, four CMAA Entertainer of the Year Awards and the 2008 Country Music Association of America Country Music Global Artists Award, makes Troy Cassar-Daley one of Australia's most awarded and highly regarded singer/songwriters in country music.

Things I Carry Around, his latest release, was launched last August via Liberation Music.

In Things I Carry Around (the book), Troy writes candidly and with humour about the early days, his rise to the top of the country music scene and the people and places that have shaped his path, revealing a fierce attachment to his family and his indigenous heritage.

A hard-working, fun-loving and prodigiously talented youngster, Troy grew into the role of country music superstar with charm and humility - and along the way met the woman who stole his heart.

At Casino RSM. For details visit casinorsm.com.au.

Lismore: Lismore Laughs (March 10 and 11)

Tom Gleeson hosts the TV series Hard Quiz. Supplied by ABC TV.

Lismore Laughs is the very first event in NORPA's busy 2017 calendar, and let's just say the year starts for NORPA with a strong laugh.

Australian comedian Andy Saunders. Contributed

Comedy heavywheights Tom Gleeson (Hard Chat), Andy Saunders (Melbourne Comedy Festival) and Noodlenut, the latest children's show by Frank Woodley, will be performing in Lismore in a weekend of non-stop fun.

Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017. Ben King

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.

Lismore: Martha Wainwright (March 18)

Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.

The daughter of folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, Martha's immersion in music from an early age is evident in her command of the stage and her masterful handling of a spectrum of musical styles.

The performance will showcase her fifth record, Goodnight City, which just may her best yet. The album features her own work, alongside songs written by her brother Rufus Wainwright and friends such as Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

NORPA has teamed up with gaynor Crawford and Chugg Entertainment for this unique show to come to the Northern Rivers.

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.