Still time to sign up for Byron Bay Boardriders Club

NICE ONE: Finn Sullivan winner of the JS surfboard at the Byron Bay Boardriders sign on.

LAST Saturday night was the sign-on night for 2017 and with a good roll up of new and returning members, a great evening was had by all.

None more so than returning grommet member, Finn Sullivan who was feeling pretty stoked to win the brand new JS surfboard.

Many thanks to JS for its ongoing support and supplying the venue for the sign-on.

Those unable to make it on the night - or just forgot - but people will still be able to join at our first club contest this weekend.

Once again this year the open winner for the year will take home $500 and also this year the U18 winner will get $200.

On the weekend The Burleigh Pro was held and it was good to see Byron's team manager Dan Wills compete and make it to the final 16, in terrible conditions and against some strong competition.

Next weekend sees another one-star comp at Cabarita, so best of luck to those competing.

Coming up on March 18 is the finals of the Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle, which is run as a tag team format.

Also on the contest trail over the next week, Soli Bailey will be heading to Hawaii to compete in the Volcom Pro at Pipeline in Hawaii.

We wish Soli all the best when he takes on one of the heaviest waves in the world.

First club round is on this Sunday.

This year the BBB will reduce the number of rounds to 9 with the best 7 counting throughout the year.

So make sure you come along, join up and enjoy being part of one of the best clubs in Australia.

For info go to: www.byronbayboardriders.com