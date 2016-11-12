News

Stand up and lead in Byron

12th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

IF you're passionate about Byron Bay, then Byron Shire Council has asked you to consider putting your hand up for the new leadership group being formed to oversee the implementation of the Town Centre Masterplan.

Council is looking for fifteen residents who are strategic thinkers, good communicators and are connected to community groups throughout town.

The first meeting will be held in December and the group will meet either monthly or bi-monthly, as required.

Council's director of sustainable planning and economy, Shannon Burt, said feedback from the previously established Bounce Group during the development of the plan was very positive.

"The group's members were vital in the success of the plan's development and we are keen to bring the community voice back to the table during the implementation phase," she said.

Initially the group will be established for a year and then subject to Council's review and extension.

You can submit your expression of interest to join the group at http://yoursaybyronshire.com.au/byron-bay-town-centre-master-plan

Expressions of Interest need to be submitted by Friday November 25.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay byron shire council

