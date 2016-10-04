News

Sponsor the Schoolies hospital shuttle

4th Oct 2016 1:32 PM
SHUTTLE SPONSOR: Nicqui Yazdi, co-ordinator of the Byron Bay Schoolies HUB.
SHUTTLE SPONSOR: Nicqui Yazdi, co-ordinator of the Byron Bay Schoolies HUB. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

WITH the new Byron Central Hospital located 6km from Main Beach, concerns are being raised for the safety of Schoolies who may need medical attention.

Each November thousands of schoolies descend on Byron Bay and in past years schoolies suffering minor injuries could walk the short distance to the old hospital behind the police station.

Byron Schoolies Safety Response HUB co-ordinator Nicqui Yazdi is trying to put together a mini-bus shuttle service to run in the evenings to shuttle emergency department patients back and forth to the new hospital.

"We are attempting to stop young people walking this very long distance and running the risk of being hit by a car,” she said.

"Obviously this is going to add expenses to this initiative so we are seeking sponsorship from local businesses to help fund this service.

"There are many local businesses who benefit from having the Schoolies here, but there has always been just a very small group that have continued to support us year after year.

"We would like to invite all local businesses to get behind this community initiatives, particularly real estate agents, accommodation providers, hotels, cafes and others who do financially benefit from these young visitors.”

A donation of just $20 would sponsor an individual volunteer and a $50 donation would cover some of the costs of first aid supplies

The Byron Schoolies Safety Response also has its major recruitment drive happening for this year's HUB volunteers, with a target of 100 needed.

Schoolies runs from November 18 to December 5.

Contact Nicqui Yazdi at: hubvolunteers@yahoo. com.au or call 0402013177.

Topics:  byron central hospital, schoolies

