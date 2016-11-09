Spokesmen from Mullum put the 'woo hoo!' into Movember

THE BLOKES from True Wheels Cycles are looking to put the Woo Hoo! back into Movember.

Movember is all about raising awareness of men's health issues and aside from setting up their Movember donation page and growing their own stylish mos, the trio want to share their love of cycling and the mental health benefits it can bring to men in particular when they get out on the road for a ride with other two wheel enthusiasts.

David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards aka "The True Mo Riders' are inviting cyclists of all ages and abilities to join them at 7.30am on Sunday November 20 for a 20km social ride form the shop down to Brunswick Heads and back.

"Cycling is a fantastic way to get out and about and its helped me personally with depression and anxiety,” said Andrew.

"You get some endorfins happening and build fitness and confidence at the same time its a wonderful social experience.”

"It also gives you that feeling of freedom you had in childhood and a chance to just go woo hoo!

"Its like going for a surf, getting out the back of the break and being away from lifes stresses.

The free ride starts from the shop at 19 Tincogan Street Mullumbimby with light refreshments

provided.

To donate or for more information go to: www. facebook.com/true wheelcycles2482