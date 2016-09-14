News

Splendour rave is a win for the community

Javier Encalada
| 14th Sep 2016 11:00 AM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Photo Marc Stapelberg

EIGHT Northern Rivers community organisations were announced as the recipients of this year's Splendour in the Grass Community Grants.

Besides the busy streets, overcrowded cafes and music overload, each year Splendour provides cash donations to worthy local community groups.

Just think that, thanks to the festival, someone in need will be able to have access to a shower or a free a meal and, in some way, your temporary traffic inconvenience actually mean some positive changes for our community.

After careful review and much deliberation Splendour has announced that the beneficiaries of the 2016 Splendour in the Grass Community Grants are:

  • Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre (Mullumbimby and Byron Bay) - $8,000

These funds will assist with purchasing grocery cards to distribute to those in need.

Additionally, they will go towards items for the Shower program such as towels, toiletries and personal hygiene items.

  • Pottsville & District Men's Shed (Pottsville) - $5,000

These funds will aid in the advancement of the health and well-being of men in the community, providing a safe and friendly environment in a workshop space.

  • Mullumbimby Showground Trust (Mullumbimby) - $4,750

These funds will allow for bush regeneration works in sections of the Showground Trusts' rainforest zone.

  • Brunswick Valley Meals on Wheels Service Inc. (Byron Shire) - $3,500

To build on the current program of social activities and to help subsidise some of the costs for

these activities.

  • Crabbes Creek Primary School P&C Association (Crabbes Creek) - $2,500

These funds will assist in an upgrade of the school canteen as well as food preparation areas.

  • Brunswick Nippers, Junior Surf Life Saving Club (Brunswick Heads) - $2,000

Three 8-inch foam boards will be purchased and used as a training tool for Nippers aged from 10

to 14.

  • Byron Youth Theatre (Ewingsdale) - $1,000

These funds will contribute towards a new production focusing on domestic violence and the impact this has on young people.

  • Ocean Shores Primary School (Ocean Shores) - $5,000

Year three of a five-year commitment to Ocean Shores Public School Music Program, which will

see the school receive $25,000 over five years, providing long-term support for students at the

school.

The partnership is focusing on music in our community, targeting instrumental, percussion

and choral education for students in Kindergarten to Year 2.

One ticket, one dollar

This year Splendour is donating $1 from every ticket sold to local groups and services, ensuring that those from all corners of the community can benefit from the annual event.

Pottsville & District Men's Shed President Michael Ryan said the organisation is very happy with the announcement.

"The members of the Pottsville and District Men's Shed are very pleased that the Splendour Community Grants Committee have granted our shed $5,000, as we are about to start the construction of our new shed on Black Rocks Sports Field, Pottsville," he said.

"The grant is very timely. These funds will go a long way to help with the cost of fitting out the shed's meeting / socialising areas. A lot of our members just want to come along and socialise with other men in a friendly supportive environment. A men's shed needs to provide quiet areas where men can just have a good yarn, as well as providing work areas."

The Cure perform at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Photo Marc Stapelberg

"We are so happy to be able to give back to the place Splendour has called home for the past 16 years. Assisting with these local initiatives is very important to us, and we hope this contribution will play a part in enriching the lives of those in this community" they said

More than $450,000 in grants have been awarded by the festival to community groups throughout the Byron Shire since 2000.

Some of the previous recipients have included Shara Community Gardens, Byron Community Centre, Billinudgel Pets For life Animal Shelter, Brunswick Valley Landcare, Brunswick Valley Rescue, Mullumbimy High School, Ocean Shores Soccer Club, Tidy Towns Ocean Shores, WIRES, Crabbes Creek Primary School, The Pocket Primary School and Brunswick Heads Primary School.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay, community, splendour 2016

