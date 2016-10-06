Wave Rave with Gaz: South pulse coming

MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.

Hi Mates,

Last weekend saw a crazy long weekend of no waves in The Bay and super tiny waves over along Tallow Beach.

The Byron Bay Boardriders club had to cancel their round 9 of competition so check the Boardriders Facebook page for the next round.

Luckily there was a great weekend of AFL and NRL grand finals during the flat spell.

We should be getting a pulse from the south during the middle of this week that should bring better waves rolling into town and along the open beaches.

There are still great sandbanks forming from the flat spell and still plenty of whales heading south.

This Sunday October 9 we are hoping for plenty of sunshine for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Charity Golf Day.

Call the pro shop at the Byron Bay Golf Club 66856977 to book in your team of four golfers if there is still space available. For any other information call Kracka on 0431570574.

Byron Bay SLSC has their Nippers sign on from 9-11am this Sunday October 9 at the club. Cost is $120 for renewing members or $140 for new members (includes cap).

For more surfing action check out The Quiksilver Pro in France at www.worldsurfleague.com.

Happy days and catch you in the waves. Gaz.