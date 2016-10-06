News

Wave Rave with Gaz: South pulse coming

6th Oct 2016 10:23 AM
MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.
MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Hi Mates,

Last weekend saw a crazy long weekend of no waves in The Bay and super tiny waves over along Tallow Beach.

The Byron Bay Boardriders club had to cancel their round 9 of competition so check the Boardriders Facebook page for the next round.

Luckily there was a great weekend of AFL and NRL grand finals during the flat spell.

We should be getting a pulse from the south during the middle of this week that should bring better waves rolling into town and along the open beaches.

There are still great sandbanks forming from the flat spell and still plenty of whales heading south.

This Sunday October 9 we are hoping for plenty of sunshine for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Charity Golf Day.

Call the pro shop at the Byron Bay Golf Club 66856977 to book in your team of four golfers if there is still space available. For any other information call Kracka on 0431570574.

Byron Bay SLSC has their Nippers sign on from 9-11am this Sunday October 9 at the club. Cost is $120 for renewing members or $140 for new members (includes cap).

For more surfing action check out The Quiksilver Pro in France at www.worldsurfleague.com.

Happy days and catch you in the waves. Gaz.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  boardriders, byron bay, charity golf day, quiksilver pro, tallow beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Shire News Community Calendar

Byron Shire News Community Calendar

This weeks Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Our future circus stars strut their stuff

TRY OUTS: From the front are Hannah Richards from Brunswick Heads, Aleshanee Kelso from Ocean Shores and Claudia Weston from Lennox Heads. At rear sare Tegan Cahill and James Brown from the National Institute of Circus Arts.

THREE young local hopefuls strutted their circus stuff last week.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Bernard Fanning among locals nominated for ARIA Awards

Byron Bay musician Bernard Fanning.

Fanning received four nods for his latest album

Local Partners

Byron Shire News Community Calendar

This weeks Byron Shire News Community Calendar.

Wave Rave with Gaz: South pulse coming

MILL POND: No swell this long weekend to speak of at Tallow Beach.

It was a crazy long weekend of no waves in The Bay.

Our future circus stars strut their stuff

TRY OUTS: From the front are Hannah Richards from Brunswick Heads, Aleshanee Kelso from Ocean Shores and Claudia Weston from Lennox Heads. At rear sare Tegan Cahill and James Brown from the National Institute of Circus Arts.

THREE young local hopefuls strutted their circus stuff last week.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Bernard Fanning among locals nominated for ARIA Awards

Byron Bay musician Bernard Fanning.

Fanning received four nods for his latest album

Ex rock-climber, 72, rescued from Byron cliff face

TALLOW BEACH: Brunswick Valley and District VRA assist the would-be climber down after he became stuck half way up the cliffs above Tallow Beach in Byron Bay.The middle aged man was un-harmed after his ordeal.

VRA crews used a vertical rescue line to safely retrieve the man

Extra time to get your Dolphin Awards nominations in

Dolphin Award trophy.

Open to all unsigned musicians in the (02) 66 phone area code

Heiniger steps up to coaching role

STEP UP: Ela Heiniger from Byron Bay SLSC moves into coaching role for the NSW U18 Pool Rescue Development squad.

BYRON SLSC stalwart Ela Heiniger steps up into coaching role.

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Olivia's new music is a community of care

Olivia's new music is a community of care

LIV ON is her new release with Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Be amazed by our own Space Cowboy

DO NOT MISS: Byron Bay artists Chayne Hultgren, also known as The Space Cowboy.

He has more than 40 certified Guinness World Records under his belt

Multi-Dwelling home with High Rental Yield

108 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 4 2 $1,495,000

Situated in the heart of Suffolk Park, on a large 2,893 square metre block this unique classic Spanish style residence is surrounded by lush tropical gardens.

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER CONTRACT

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $1,025,000

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Private Family Retreat In Lilli Pilli

33 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $870,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in popular Lilli Pilli, this attractive home on a huge 1079m2 block is ideal for those seeking space, privacy and an indoor/outdoor...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Rare Compact Units In Prime Location

2 and 3/71 Banksia Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex ... Call Luke or...

Available as one unit. Situated on an 1800m2 block in a complex of only six, these two industrial units present a great opportunity to get in to the Byron Bay...

Mackay Marina is a "very saleable product”

The Marina, and attached commercial real estate, will go up for sale

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'