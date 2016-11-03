Sock it to the homeless

SOCK MAN: Andrew Mennie at his sock stall ready to save your old socks.

LOCAL sock King Pin Andrew Mennie has hatched a sock-based scheme to support local not-for-profit group Liberation Larder in helping locals doing it tough.

Liberation Larder rescues good food that would otherwise go to landfill and gets it to those in need.

"If you bring your old socks to my Mennie stall at any of the upcoming local Byron or Bangalow community markets, we will wash and dry them and, with the help of Liberation Larder, get them on the feet of locals in need,” Andrew said.

"If your socks are too worn out, we will donate a pair of ours. We've called it the Foot Larder project.

"Obviously, we also give you a discount if you purchase a pair of our socks while you're there.”

Andrew said he has been surprised by the number of people ripping off their socks at the local markets for the Foot Larder.

"I think people like knowing exactly where their donations are going and the Liberation Larder does such excellent work.

"We have had some smelly socks donated towards the end of the market days... but it's all for a good cause!”

Originally from Northern Ireland, Andrew has spent years travelling the world as a professional surfer before moving to Byron in 2011.

In between filming videos and photo shoots for his sponsors, he recently started the Mennie sock brand.

"My sock designs are inspired by culture, music, the environment and the local Byron Bay communities,” he said.

"It was a natural progression going into surf and skate fashion, there is such a creative vibe on the NSW North Coast.”

While the Byron Lighthouse socks have been a hit with tourists, Andrew said the new, brightly coloured apple designs were being snapped up by locals.

"Every pair of socks is designed and hand-printed in Byron Bay,” he said. "The socks are printed using a process called dye sublimation, where the dye is heat pressed into the actual fabric,” he said.

Follow Andrew on Instagram or Facebook: @menniebrand.