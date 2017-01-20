Opinion

SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

Scott Sawyer
| 20th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
GONE: NSW Premier Mike Baird announced on Thursday that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state.
GONE: NSW Premier Mike Baird announced on Thursday that it was time to hand over the reins to a new premier for the state. PAUL MILLER-AAP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

I HAVE grave concerns for the future of gaming houses in New South Wales with the departure of Premier Mike Baird... that's gotta rank up there with things you're unlikely to ever hear.

For an apparent fan of all things Hillsong it seemed odd he so valiantly protected and provided a saloon-passage to prosperity for what many Christians would consider houses of sin.

As a fan of all things fun and a believer in the apparently-rare commodities of self-control and common sense, I personally have no problem with casinos.

It seemed Mikey didn't have a problem with them either, and that is where any similarity between myself and Mr Baird ends.

By effectively decimating any hint of competition with his archaic lockout laws flattening any hint of a hurdle in the path of the casinos, he almost single-handedly handed a hammer blow to the live music industry in what was once a loud, proud live music city.

His half-backflip on the greyhound bands while probably earning him at least a bronze in the 10m springboard in an Olympic year did nothing for his already-waning popularity.

Whether it was internal politics, some secret dirt stash or the ghost of greyhounds past that came back to bite him we'll never know.

All we can hope for is some restoration of common sense and a new Premier intent on letting the music play once again in the harbour city.

But like Mike in his casinos, don't bet on it.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  live music mike baird my say nsw government opinion politics soapbox

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

CASINO Mike has left the house so now it's time to restore Sydney to the loud, proud live music venue it once was.

A festival of love, sex and tantra this weekend

"Our aim is to liberate sexual energy, channel it in a positive way”

This is why we will keep writing shark stories

ONCE BITTEN: Evans Head resident Craig Ison with the board he was riding when he was attacked by a great white shark at Main Beach.

The media is constantly accused of sensationalising the shark issue

Guard 'heard screaming', saw Byron woman next to dead cop

epa05516083 Australian national Sara Connor (C) participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

Security guard 'heard screaming', saw Byron woman next to dead cop

Local Partners

SOAP BOX: Was it greyhounds or party games that bit Baird?

CASINO Mike has left the house so now it's time to restore Sydney to the loud, proud live music venue it once was.

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Mr Love brings music and spirituality to the Bay

TOURING: Hawaiian musician Mike Love will perform in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Mike Love returns with his The Beginning Of Days 2017 Tour

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

STEVE Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office yesterday - and he might live to regret it.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Mr Love brings music and spirituality to the Bay

TOURING: Hawaiian musician Mike Love will perform in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Mike Love returns with his The Beginning Of Days 2017 Tour

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 $1,895,000 to...

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet only minutes stroll to the village & local schools. This beautifully maintained 32...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!