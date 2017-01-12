News

What would you do if you found a snake in the loo?

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 12th Jan 2017 12:08 PM Updated: 2:20 PM
The Cordery family discovered this snake coming out of the toilet at their family home.
The Cordery family discovered this snake coming out of the toilet at their family home.

UPDATE 2pm: IT'S not uncommon to find snakes slithering through drains but it is rare to find one emerging from the toilet, according to Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers reptile coordinator Rowan Wigmore.

Mr Wigmore was called to a Goonellabah home on Tuesday morning to reports of a snake in a toilet.

He said it was the first report of that kind he had ever received.

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers reptile coordinator, Rowan Wigmore, said while it was rare for a snake to crawl through pipes and into the toilet, certain snakes were prone to travelling through drains.
Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers reptile coordinator, Rowan Wigmore, said while it was rare for a snake to crawl through pipes and into the toilet, certain snakes were prone to travelling through drains. Contributed

"It was the first time I had a green tree snake - or any snake - coming out of the toilet," Mr Wigmore said.

"I've had a couple of pythons removed from toilets but they have generally come through windows.

"It's not uncommon for green tree snakes to go through drains, following frogs, though."

Mr Wigmore said the homeowner's bathroom, which was on the second storey of the house, was very well sealed and the only other way the snake could have got there was by travelling from another room and climbing into the toilet bowl.

He advised the public not to start panicking, however, about encountering a snake during their next toilet visit.

"It's extremely rare," he said.

"People don't need to be frightened that every time they sit down on the toilet a snake will pop up."

Mr Wigmore said even it did happen "you wouldn't see a red-bellied black or brown snake (or any venomous snake) doing it".

 

THURSDAY 12.10pm: FINDING a snake slithering out of your toilet is something nightmares are made of - and yet it is entirely possible, as one Goonellabah family found out.

Barry Cordery had just finished his shower on Tuesday morning when he saw a 1.2m long snake emerging from the toilet bowl.

He immediately called out to his wife, Joyce, to come and see.

"I had a look and screamed rather loudly," Mrs Cordery said.

"It was quite scary because it came out through the pipes and out of the toilet.

"It caused a bit of excitement at the time."

They immediately called Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers to have it removed.

"They said it was a green tree snake," Mrs Cordery said.

"(The snake handler) said it probably followed a frog into the pipes."

Mrs Cordery said she saw snakes around their house from time-to-time, but had never seen one in the house before.

