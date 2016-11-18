Six ways to support Movember in the Northern Rivers

BROS WITH MO'S: William Brennan and Adam Keane from the Byron Bay Brewery are oiling and combing their moustaches and getting ready for a big fundraising event on Saturday, November 26.

MEN experience worse longer-term health than women and die on average six years earlier.

Prostate cancer rates are expected to double in the next 15 years.

Testicular cancer rates have already doubled in the last 50.

Three-quarters of suicides are men and poor mental health leads to half a million men taking their own life every year.

That's one every minute.

The Movember Foundation works on tackling all these issues, helping men live happier, healthier, longer lives.

Here are six local official Movember activities you can join in and help to fundraise.

Morning of the Mo Surf Comp in Ballina: Morning of the Mo is a local grass roots event with all entrants required to sport a Mo, ride a pre-1980s surfboard and rock an outfit relevant to the 1970s. Alter egos are encouraged. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Movember Foundation and invested in programs focused on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's mental health. Get around it and celebrate our 10th anniversary. $50 donation for an entry to surf on the day. At Ballina Lighthouse car park, Ballina, on Saturday, November 19, from 7am.

Mullumbimby Brunswick Movember Social Bicycle Ride in Mullumbimby: Departing from True Wheel Cycles, 19 Tincogan St, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 8am.

Movember Poker Night in Lennox Head: Get a great 'mo' on your poker face. At Club Lennox, 10 Stewart St, Lennox Head, on Saturday, November 26, from 6.30pm. $20.

Movember Fundraiser at the Byron Bay Brewery: $1 from every beer sold will be donated to the foundation, and the event will also include a range of entertainment and festivities: A strongman competition, a caricature auction, prizes for the best 'Mo', the Motown classics of Fergo and the Burden, and plenty of opportunities to donate. At Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, on Saturday, November 26, from 5pm.

3rd Annual Mo Masters Men's Health Byron Bay FUN-raiser party: This year's event will have a 1970s theme, so get your flares and flowers out. Mexican-apparel will be accepted if that is the only costume you own. The music line-up will feature Dumpster Phoenix, Matty Dowling, Rob Currie, Alex MH and DJ Longtime, among others. The Kissing Booth is also back, with BYO drinks and nibbles provided. $15 on the door. Check out the Invitational Surf Competition at a local beach earlier in the day. The location will be confirmed on the day pending on conditions. At the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Bay St, Byron Bay, on Saturday, November 26, from 4pm.

Massive Movember BBQ in Lismore: At Pathology North (behind Lismore Base Hospital), 60 Hunter St, Lismore, on Wednesday, November 30, from 12noon.

For more information about the Movember Foundation visit their website.