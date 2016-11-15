She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

SABINE Jamieson has a promising career in front of the camera ahead of her as a finalist on Australia's Next Top Model.



The Byron beauty will compete in the reality TV show's grand final next week after impressing fashion heavyweights Megan Gale, Alex Perry and Jennifer Hawkins tonight during a Dolce and Gabana photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

Her stunning shot was awarded a perfect score and Perry told the teen she would definitely be modelling for the Italian fashion brand again.



"Going to Milan was one of the best experiences I've ever had," Sabine told the Star.



"It really motivated me and gave me a goal for my future, which is hopefully to be modelling in Europe one day.



"I'd never really had much of an interest in fashion until I went on the show, although I've always loved the creative side of it. When I wore that dress in Italy it changed everything for me."

Byron Bay model Sabine Jamieson, second from right, pictured in Milan with her fellow Australia's Next Top Model semi-finalists. Luca Trigilio

Whether she's chilling out in Mullumbimby or modelling couture clothing on the bustling streets of Milan, the 18-year-old carries herself with a poise beyond her years.



"For some reason growing up in Byron gives you this confidence that you can go out into the world and achieve anything; maybe that's because I've had so much freedom as a child," she said.



"The whole community really nurtures a certain type of person. A lot of my friends are doing great things at the moment and putting themselves out there."



But it hasn't always been easy going for Sabine, who recently moved back to the Northern Rivers after finishing her final two years of high school in Sydney where she lived with her grandparents.



Her grandfather Yoram Gross, 89, unexpectedly passed away shortly before she began filming Top Model.



Amidst her grief Sabine was able to draw strength from the life of her grandfather, who was a Holocaust survivor.



"I learned so much about myself and came out a stronger person," she said.



"Although I found it more difficult in the first few weeks I was able to learn who I was and what would trigger me.



"Being on the show was, in a way, a mirror. You could look at yourself and decide who you want to be."

Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins told the Star she has enjoyed watching Sabine grow from a raw talent to a polished professional capable of walking on to the set of any photo shoot.

Photos View Photo Gallery





"I feel like Sabine's been a dark horse," she said.



"From mid-season she started to really shine. She's so down to earth but behind that she's really driven and she knows what she wants.



"I also think she has an edgy side people may not have seen yet."



Hawkins believes both Sabine and fellow finalist Aleyna FitzGerald have a promising future in the fashion industry.



"Their looks are very versatile," she said.



"They're both a really great at catwalk and Sabine's very strong with editorial.



"They can both do whatever they put their minds to; they just need to seize the moment."



While she plans to return to Sydney to further her career, Sabine is already thinking of how she can balance modelling with more charitable pursuits.



"I want to pursue a career in modeling but there are lots of issues I want to speak up about like human rights," she said.



"It is such a luxurious career that I would have to give back and do something to counterbalance what I experience."



The Australia's Next Top Model grand final airs next Tuesday November 22 at 6.30pm Qld, 7.30pm NSW on Foxtel's Fox8 channel.