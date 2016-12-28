She wanted to sing at Falls but the doctor said MØ

Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, better known as Karen Marie Ørsted or by her stage name MØ, is a Danish singer and songwriter signed to Sony Music Entertainment.

WHEN the tents are about to up and the music lovers are getting ready to get on the road, news arrived this morning that European songstress Karen Marie Ørsted, better known as MØ, is not coming to Falls Festival 2017.

(NOTE: In case you were wondering, MØ is pronounced like 'mercy' without the 'cy', as it is Danish pronunciation. It is definitely not pronounced 'Mo'.)

A statement released by festival organisers confirmed the news.

"Sadly due to illness, MØ is unable to fly to Australia and perform at Falls Festival," the statement reads.

"Over Christmas she was struck with pneumonia and doctors orders are that she remain home to recover.

"She is upset to be missing the festival and performing for her followers; we wish her a speedy and full recovery."

So it looks like fans of hits such as Kamikaze and Final Song will have to wait for another occasion to listen to the Danish artist live in the Northern Rivers.

Golden Features

Australian dance music act Golden Features.

Australian dance act Golden Features is stepping up to complete the new Falls Festival line up.

After releasing a hit debut self-titled EP in 2014, Sydney producer Tom Stell is promising two new tracks, Wolfie (featuring Julia Stone) and Funeral, to get the party started at Falls.

For updated playtimes, click here to open the Falls Festival website.