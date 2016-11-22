News

Shark net trial hasn't started yet: DPI clarifies

Mia Armitage
| 22nd Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Reader Jason Connell took this photo of Mike Baird's press conference in Ballina.
Reader Jason Connell took this photo of Mike Baird's press conference in Ballina. Jason Connell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHARK nets have not yet been installed on the NSW north coast, despite Premier Mike Baird's official launch of a six-month trial in Ballina in mid-November.

Media, supporters and protesters rallied on Lighthouse Beach on Friday for a first glimpse of the controversial shark nets to be trialled at five beaches across the north coast this summer.

But when unconfirmed reports of shark sightings at beaches believed to have nets reached The Northern Star, a spokesman from the NSW Department of Primary Industries issued a clarification statement:

"The trial will begin in December to cover the summer and school holiday period.　

"The trial will be preceded by proof of concept testing, which began at Lighthouse Beach on Friday 18 November.

"This will assess how easily and quickly the nets can be deployed and removed, how they operate in shallow waters, and the potential to use SMART technologies so that established practices can be set for each of the trial sites."

Was there a shark at Evans Head on Sunday?

Brody Aleckson, spokesman for the Halftide Boardriders, said the group decided to abandon a surf competition at Evans Head on Sunday after the beach was closed for about an hour around 10.45am.

Between 25-30 group members aged from six through to adults in their fifties had been at the beach since 7.30am when a life guard sounded a shark alarm.

Mr Aleckson said he understood a drone had alerted the life guard to a shark present at the southern end of the beach but the drone's battery ran out and by the time a second drone was sent out, the shark disappeared from view.

"I was in the water at the time and where I could see, the drone looked like it was a couple of hundred of metres out to sea," said Mr Aleckson.

"No surfer saw the shark... it might not have been coming our way.

"There was guys who stayed in the water."

Director of Life Saving Far North Coast Chris Samuels confirmed an Evans Head life guard sounded the alarm and SLFNC sent out an inflatable rescue boat but said the DPI was responsible for drone operation.

Was there a shark net at Evans Head on Sunday?

Mr Aleckson said there was a shark net at Evans Head on Sunday but it was pulled up again on Monday morning.

The DPI spokesman said the Smartshark Twitter feed showed no record of a shark sighting on November 20 but there had been a shark spotted at Evans Head on Saturday, November 19.

"The shark net trial hasn't started yet," he said in response to questions about a shark net at Evans Head.

He said nets were currently being tested in waters off the coast on a preliminary basis, meaning contractors could roll them out and pack them up irregularly until the trial starts properly on December 1.

Contractors were currently used to conditions further south that were different to conditions on the north coast.

The use of drones was part of the government's existing shark mitigation strategy and was not part of the new shark net trial, he said.

"Drones have a battery life of approx 30 minutes [but] the contractors are professionals at dealing with the drones," he said.

He said the department would issue another statement with more information soon.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina boardriders department of primary industries lighthouse beach northern rivers premier mike baird shark nets trial

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barker evidence finishes in Ballina police bashing case

Barker evidence finishes in Ballina police bashing case

ALLEGED Ballina police bashing victim Corey Barker has stepped down from the witness stand after two days of rigorous questioning.

  • News

  • 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM

Shark net trial hasn't started yet: DPI clarifies

Reader Jason Connell took this photo of Mike Baird's press conference in Ballina.

Shark nets have not yet been installed on North Coast

NSW tops nation for quick emergency department wait times

Four out of five NSW emergency patients seen on time, report finds

Food hub: Up to 400 Northern Rivers' jobs at risk

500 car parks versus 400 jobs in Bangalow

Local Partners

Barker evidence finishes in Ballina police bashing case

ALLEGED Ballina police bashing victim Corey Barker has stepped down from the witness stand after two days of rigorous questioning.

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

6 ways to support Movember on the Northern Rivers

BROS WITH MO'S: William Brennan and Adam Keane from the Byron Bay Brewery are oiling and combing their moustaches and getting ready for a big fundraising event on Saturday, November 26.

Helping men live happier, healthier, longer lives.

Remi's Divas and Demons go on stage at Falls Festival

HE'S BACK: Melbourne's Remi is bringing his new album 'Raw to North Byron Parklands for Falls Festival 2016-17..

Remi will bring his latest album to Falls Festival

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

WE live in a cynical, cynical world and yet every now and again something comes along to remind you we live in happy land.

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near new...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $82,500

This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Secure 39.80m2 Storage Shed

Unit 11/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 39.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $85,000

This 39.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts ... $87,500

This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and Industrial Estate which is located a short drive into Byron Bay town centre. Near...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

AWARD WINNING RENOVATED HOME IN PRIME ELEVATED POSITION

8 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,400,000 to...

This spacious home with an award-winning renovation is situated on an elevated level and north facing block in central Byron Bay. With a commercial zoning this...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Open Times: Saturday, 26 November 11.00 - 11.30am This former avocado farm ... Auction 26th...

Open Times: Saturday, 26 November 11.00 - 11.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!