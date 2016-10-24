Surfer hit by shark near Byron Bay: beaches closed

A young surfer had a lucky escape after being hit by a shark at Broken Head near Byron Bay. Photo: Twitter - Geoffrey John Knapp.

A YOUNG surfer has escaped with puncture marks to his thigh after an encounter with a shark at a Northern NSW beach this morning.

The surfer was left with a leg injury and a damaged board.

All beaches across Byron Bay including the patrolled Main Beach will remain closed for at least the next 24 hours.

Surf Life Saving NSW have said that the incident occurred at around 7:30am today in the stretch of water between Suffolk Park Beach and Broken Head.

The area was not patrolled at the time.

It is believed that the shark emerged from under the man while he was waiting for a wave.

The man's surfboard took the brunt of the impact with the man also suffering minor lacerations to his leg during the incident.

The man has since sought assistance at a local medical facility where he was driven to by a friend.

Police and Lifeguards have been on-scene clearing the water of swimmers and surfers, and a Duty Officer from Tweed Heads also attended.

Lifeguards from Byron Bay will be conducting a sweep of the beach periodically throughout the morning and the public is urged to avoid the area throughout today.

One very lucky surfer today at Broken Head NSW Australia pic.twitter.com/yKxQhZ1txm — Geoffrey John Knapp (@SealSpirit) October 23, 2016

The species of the shark involved is not known and the matter has been referred to the NSW Department of Primary Industries for further investigation.

A decision on when to reopen the beaches will be made on Tuesday morning after consultation with all stakeholders.

Earlier, a spokeperson for the Northern NSW Local Area Health District confirmed that a man has been treated by a local hospital following a shark attack this morning.

The spokeswoman said the man brought himself in to the Byron Central Hospital and was triaged as non-urgent.

He had minor lacerations to the knee area.

Local Belinda Holland witnessed the incident and said it was "freaky", the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

"His board went flying into the area and he had a big chunk out of his leg and side. There was a lot of blood which was pretty freaky."

The attack comes just weeks after a 25-year-old was bitten on the leg at nearby Sharpes Beach on October 13 and a month after Cooper Allen, 17, survived an attack at Ballina on September 26.

