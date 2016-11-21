News

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

Javier Encalada
| 21st Nov 2016 6:02 AM
Ghosne Aun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival.
Ghosne Aun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival. javier encolada

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Ninth Mullum Music Festival turned Mullumbimby into a weekend-long celebration of all things Mullum.

There is a long list of things that happened this weekend that organisers and the whole town should be proud of, and here are some of them:

  • Discovering music gems: Watching Canadian Matt Andersen, William Crighton, Yirrmal, Skuknhour, Fourplay String Quartet or Henry Wagons and The Only Children perform live was not only a music experience but a true party. In their own personal way, each musician offered remarkable peformances throughout the weekend.
  • Having the hottest acts in town: Although Byron Shire reguarly has a long list of national and international artists performing here, it is not often that atists such as Tash Sultana (who just won the 2016 Unearthed J Award last Friday) others in Mullumbimby and performing at the same time.

 

COLOURFUL SHOW: The grand parade at Mullum Music Festival.
COLOURFUL SHOW: The grand parade at Mullum Music Festival. Javier Encalada
  • Supporting young talent: Not only Mullum Music Festival includes young musicians to their line up (Yirrmal, Tash Sultana, Julien Baker, Ladyslug and more) but they also have a mentoring program for local emerging artists and even photographers, turning the festival into a learning experience for local youth.
  • The Magic Bus: It's a psychedelic double decker with a serious case of the funk. The driver and the hostesses are all beautiful and dressed in gold lame that takes you around town while playing the biggest disco tunes. Do we need to say more? Only one thing: Why is this not on more often in Mullum?
  • Sounds from around the world: This is one of the few music festival in the country that offers artists that sing on languages other than English. From Ajak Kwai from South Sudan to Aine Tyrrell from Ireland, the language diversity is always a refreshing thing to enjoy in music.
  • Mingling with the stars: This is one of the few music festivals in the country where the artists mingle with the public. There is no VIP area and they love it that way.
  • The Town: It's not just the nice weather, the colourful locals, the buskers and the music, it is also the genuine sweet-natured helpful around the place all weekend, it is bumping with AJ, a local talent, playing piano in the street, or watching the parade on Sunday.

 

The crowd gets involved with the music at the Mullum Festival.
The crowd gets involved with the music at the Mullum Festival. Javier Encalada
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mullumbimby mullum music festival

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

"GREAT white sharks are asking for peaceful coexistence,” according to a self-proclaimed animal communicator.

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

Ghosne Aun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival.

It is so much more than great music

Powerful play has White Ribbon message

UNBROKEN: Lisa Apostolides and the Byron Youth Theatre team.

Byron Youth Theatre portrays story of family violence in Broken.

Blue Wren golf and social evening

SUPPORT AT HAND: Marc Bright from All Abilities Golf with Jon Russell and Adrian Hanks from Blue Wren.

Join the fun at Byron Bay Golf Club and support a great cause.

Local Partners

Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

"GREAT white sharks are asking for peaceful coexistence,” according to a self-proclaimed animal communicator.

Farmers buoyed by beef prices at Bangalow Show

SUCCESS STORY: A full show schedule and good weather meant spectator numbers swelled at the Bangalow Show on Saturday.

117th Bangalow Show leaves buyers and sellers smiling

Remi's Divas and Demons go on stage at Falls Festival

HE'S BACK: Melbourne's Remi is bringing his new album 'Raw to North Byron Parklands for Falls Festival 2016-17..

Remi will bring his latest album to Falls Festival

Whats on at the 117th Bangalow show?

TEAM SPIRIT: Bangalow Show volunteer Kris Wiseman, secretary Karen Ryan and Steward Claudia Schick set up the pavilion for the show this weekend.

117th Bangalow Show reveals theme for this year

Fly high above Byron Bay this summer

SUMMER FUN: Circus Arts kicks off its Park and Fly project at Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

A flying trapeze event is set to transform the town's foreshore

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

IT is so much more than great music, and here is why.

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Guide $940,000 to...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!