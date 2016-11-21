Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

THE Ninth Mullum Music Festival turned Mullumbimby into a weekend-long celebration of all things Mullum.
There is a long list of things that happened this weekend that organisers and the whole town should be proud of, and here are some of them:
- Discovering music gems: Watching Canadian Matt Andersen, William Crighton, Yirrmal, Skuknhour, Fourplay String Quartet or Henry Wagons and The Only Children perform live was not only a music experience but a true party. In their own personal way, each musician offered remarkable peformances throughout the weekend.
- Having the hottest acts in town: Although Byron Shire reguarly has a long list of national and international artists performing here, it is not often that atists such as Tash Sultana (who just won the 2016 Unearthed J Award last Friday) others in Mullumbimby and performing at the same time.
- Supporting young talent: Not only Mullum Music Festival includes young musicians to their line up (Yirrmal, Tash Sultana, Julien Baker, Ladyslug and more) but they also have a mentoring program for local emerging artists and even photographers, turning the festival into a learning experience for local youth.
- The Magic Bus: It's a psychedelic double decker with a serious case of the funk. The driver and the hostesses are all beautiful and dressed in gold lame that takes you around town while playing the biggest disco tunes. Do we need to say more? Only one thing: Why is this not on more often in Mullum?
- Sounds from around the world: This is one of the few music festival in the country that offers artists that sing on languages other than English. From Ajak Kwai from South Sudan to Aine Tyrrell from Ireland, the language diversity is always a refreshing thing to enjoy in music.
- Mingling with the stars: This is one of the few music festivals in the country where the artists mingle with the public. There is no VIP area and they love it that way.
- The Town: It's not just the nice weather, the colourful locals, the buskers and the music, it is also the genuine sweet-natured helpful around the place all weekend, it is bumping with AJ, a local talent, playing piano in the street, or watching the parade on Sunday.
