News

Second chance for Suffolk Park community open space

11th Nov 2016 9:14 AM
UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.
UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUFFOLK Park's beloved village green, home to the local football club, may yet be saved for the community with the way being cleared for Byron Shire Council to buy the block.

GREENS MP for Ballina, Tamara Smith, said today she had talked to Education Minister Adrian Piccoli about the land for sale at 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park, one of the few community open spaces left in Suffolk Park.

"I spoke to Minister Piccoli about the community's opposition to their recreational space being sold and he said he would consider an offer from Byron Council to buy the land."

"I have also been in contact with Byron Shire Council, who will assess the land value based on community use and enter into discussions about a price, after Council passes a resolution on the matter."

"I hope that the sale will be able to be resolved between Council and the NSW government as soon as possible for a reasonable amount, so that this recreational space can be retained as a community asset for the future, instead of being auctioned off to private buyers."

"I pay tribute to the many concerned residents, in particular the Suffolk Park Progress Association, who contacted me in an effort to get this resolved for the benefit of the Suffolk Park community," said Ms Smith.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: It's time to prioritise the protection of human life above everything else.

EDITORIAL: It's time to prioritise the protection of human life...

The statistics and the injuries are truly shocking - it's hard to comprehend that a person can lose their life so easily and apparently so randomly.

Second chance for Suffolk Park community open space

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Council may be able to buy Suffolk Park block.

Warnings of Crown land fire sale as laws push through

Almost all beaches in Australia are on Crown land.

Crown land reforms slammed as sneaky attempt to appease developers

One bite and all our beaches could be netted, Greens warn

Mark Thomas snapped this photo of a shark a few metres from shore at Lennox Head.

Greens warn "open ended" slaughter may follow shark net law passing

Local Partners

EDITORIAL: It's time to prioritise the protection of human life above everything else.

The statistics and the injuries are truly shocking - it's hard to comprehend that a person can lose their life so easily and apparently so randomly.

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Killer new cabaret with a rainbow touch

NEW GIG: Cabaret performer Alikeen Killer.

A show in Byron Bay for the LGBTIQ community but open to everyone

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

BATTLEFIELD 1 is so much more than a game. It’s a powerful story of the brutality of war.

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian welcome baby girl and name her...

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has given birth to a baby girl

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!