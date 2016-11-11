Second chance for Suffolk Park community open space

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

SUFFOLK Park's beloved village green, home to the local football club, may yet be saved for the community with the way being cleared for Byron Shire Council to buy the block.

GREENS MP for Ballina, Tamara Smith, said today she had talked to Education Minister Adrian Piccoli about the land for sale at 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park, one of the few community open spaces left in Suffolk Park.

"I spoke to Minister Piccoli about the community's opposition to their recreational space being sold and he said he would consider an offer from Byron Council to buy the land."

"I have also been in contact with Byron Shire Council, who will assess the land value based on community use and enter into discussions about a price, after Council passes a resolution on the matter."

"I hope that the sale will be able to be resolved between Council and the NSW government as soon as possible for a reasonable amount, so that this recreational space can be retained as a community asset for the future, instead of being auctioned off to private buyers."

"I pay tribute to the many concerned residents, in particular the Suffolk Park Progress Association, who contacted me in an effort to get this resolved for the benefit of the Suffolk Park community," said Ms Smith.